“Thor: Love and Thunder”: boring sequel

THE NEW DAILY, SANTO DOMINGO. – With the viewing of “Thor: Love and thunder” I have the feeling that the Marvel superhero movies no longer have anything new to tell and the only thing that remains, by the way, is the comfort zone of repeating the same bland formula now at the service of ideologies imposed by force.

Because I not only think that it is the worst of Taika Waititi’s film, but also one that occupies a privileged place at the top of the Olympus of the most boring of the UCM; in almost two hours that advance at a hectic pace and where nothing exciting is offered with the rehash of spectacular pyrotechnics that only produces serious lethargic effects in me.

On this occasion, the plot takes place some time after Thor: Ragnarok and narrates Thor’s odyssey when he leaves his position in the Guardians of the Galaxy crew to fight alongside Valkyrie, Korg and, also, his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to her surprise, wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, to try to stop the progress of a cancerous tumor that prevents her from returning to her activities as a famous scientist.

In general terms, Waititi structures the trip with that well-thumbed narrative of the hero who does everything right and easily defeats any enemy that represents an obstacle, but with a self-parodic tone that ends up being infinitely unbalanced when he repeats the same unfunny jokes that infantilize the characters beyond what is necessary with the excesses of irony and pop culture references that include the song “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, by Guns N’ Roses, as a leitmotif.

It all seems pretty flat and predictable to me from the very first sequences in which Thor and Jane unfold their long-lasting love story, as they responsibly confront the sinister-looking villain named Gorr who wishes to kill all the gods with a cursed sword for revenge. for the death of his daughter after the faith he had for them failed, in order to also rescue some imprisoned children who, metaphorically, want to be free of the cultural prejudices of gender identity that are fashionable all over outer space.

I find some chemistry between Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman when they exercise the thunder couple contract with biceps of Greek gods, as they had already demonstrated in the predecessors.

And Christian Bale plays a villain who is believable in appearance, but lacks a few layers of development to be memorable away from the makeup on his face for a Halloween night.

Of course, I rescue a few visual contraptions that are generated by computer like a box of fireworks, but that, unfortunately, do not do anything to fuel a cadaverous plot in which neither romance nor comedy nor action works. It is a sequel that reflects in all its dimensions the anticipated decline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Data sheet

Original Title: Thor: Love and Thunder

Year: 2022

Duration: 1hr 58min

Country: United States

Director: Taika Waititi

Screenplay: Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Music: Michael Giacchino

Cinematography: Barry Idoine

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson,

Rating: 3/10

Related