This is the new NCL luxury cruise with free-fall slides, go-kart track on three levels and Broadway musicals

American cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has launched its most modern and innovative ship, the ‘Norwegian Prima’ (first in Italian). It is a luxury ship with capacity for 3,100 guests in double occupancywhich will travel through Europe and, later, through the Caribbean.

The Norwegian Prima cruise ship sailing Assigned

A ship full of spectacular attractions

NCL’s new cruise ship features many spectacular attractions, including the fastest slides at sea, with a 10 story free fall. It’s about the spectacular slide The Drop. But it is not the only one, the Norwegian Prima also has The Rush slides, ideal to duel with your partner, children or friends. And even on the cruise there is a water slide.

Water slide on Norwegian Prima Assigned

The longest go-kart track at sea

They also highlight other modern attractions such as the Prime Speedway, the longest and largest go-kart track at sea, with three levels. The sensation of driving and competing, while sailing the seas – in a completely safe way: with automatic braking– is incredible.





NCL Prima Speedway Assigned

Galaxi Pavilion: amazing virtual reality simulators

Norwegian Prima offers the most technological advances in the virtual world in the Galaxy Pavilion, with simulators that offer from escape rooms to races and adventures that can delight children and adults.

Galaxy Pavilion (NCL) Loaned by NCL

Broadway shows

Norwegian Prima, like other NCL ships, offers world-class Broadway shows. Specific, The Donna Summer Musical, which recreates how the musical diva overcame all obstacles and rose to worldwide fame. The Tony Award-nominated show can be enjoyed in the ship’s theater, which has retractable bleachers that can be moved and the venue converts into a large ballroom.





Premium gastronomy in specialized restaurants

The ship offers high-quality restaurants included in the base price, such as the Hudson’swith 270-degree views, or the Indulge Food Hall, with international food from India to Italy, passing through Latin America or Spain, and other specialties that require extra payment.

Hudson’s Restaurant (Norwegian Prima) Assigned

Among the specialties are Dovecotea seafood restaurant with a Mediterranean essence; The BistroFrench gastronomy; The Wolves, of Mexican food; Asians Hasuki and Namaor the Cagney’s Steakhousespecializing in top quality meats.

In addition, the ship has different bars and terraces ideal for having a drink or a cocktail while enjoying the trip.

Spa, Fitness, beauty centers…

On the Norwegian Prima, in addition to enjoying excellent cuisine, the wonderful views from the sea and the cities that are visited, you can also practice sports or relaxation sessions. Thus, they have fitness presswith 270 degree views of the ocean, equipped with the best bodybuilding equipment.





For lovers of relaxation, the ship has a vitality pool and a salt floatation pool, a steam room, an infrared sauna, an ice room, a charcoal sauna, experiential showers and a relaxation area. And, of course, a spa with a beauty salon area, facials, massages or manicures.

In northern Europe and then heading to the Caribbean

Norwegian Prima Overview Assigned

The ‘Norwegian Prima’ makes maiden voyages to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England since last September 3. Subsequently, it will arrive in the United States to then make trips to the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston (Texas) and Miami in October and November, before settling in their home port of Port Canaveral (Florida) and Galveston (Texas) for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season. The ship was christened on August 28 in the port of Reykjavík by the American singer and world star Katy Perry.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals to travel the world.