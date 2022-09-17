The stamp of the Panini album that is sold for 10 thousand pesosMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.16.2022 23:10:24





The stage in national teams of two of the greatest players in history, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldois about to come to an end, so the Qatar 2022 Panini album has become a highly appreciated collector’s item.

between them two the Argentine is the one that has attracted the most attraction for collectorswho in an alternative market have shot up the price of Leo Messi’s golden sticker.

According to various images that have gone viral on social networks, The sticker of the PSG striker reaches the price of 10 thousand Mexican pesoswhich is 500 times more than the price of each envelope, which costs 18 pesos.

Nevertheless, there are those who can offer them for a lower valuealthough it is a matter of looking for him and not going with the first option.

In the case of Cristiano Ronaldo the highest prices are around 4 thousand pesosfar from what is requested by the Argentine.

Prices of the official World Cup album

In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, each envelope was worth 14 pesos, although in Qatar rose to 18 pesos each. Each box with 104 envelopes (520 stamps in total) costs 1,872 Mexican pesos.

The album can be soft or hard cover and that will determine the cost. The traditional one with two envelopes to start the collection they will sell it at newsstands for 59 pesos or 89 pesos with four envelopes. If you want the hardcover album you will pay 249 pesos just for that.

To fill the Qatar 2022 album with its 670 stamps, you would need 134 envelopes, which means an investment of at least 2,134 pesos, since you have to consider that you will always get repeated cards, which is why more envelopes are required.