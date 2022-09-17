the most watched of the weekend

Is there anything more motivational for a weekend than a sports movie? Netflix has a practically endless catalog of titles to its credit, but in public streaming it is over the year and it chooses some productions over others.

The most watched Netflix movie of the weekend

Therefore, it is not surprising that coinciding with the Eurobasket, The Netflix movie that is being talked about the most is Claw.

Claw is the story of a basketball scout who finds himself on a losing streak. However, being abroad discover a player of enormous talent and complicated past. Without the approval of the team he works for, this scout takes him to the United States to try by all means that both, have one last chance to succeed. The scout is played by Adam Sandler and the player is the professional basketball player Juancho Hernanhomez. The Spanish player is part of the Toronto Raptors team and shows in the film how he can function very well as an actor. Closing the cast we find Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Lyon Beckwith, Maria Botto, Kenny Smith, Jaleel White, Abraham Vasquez, Jordan Hull, Kevin D. Benton and Debbie Lay.

In Spain, people really want basketball because of the European competition and that is why Claw is the Netflix movie that is being talked about the most. The final will be on Sunday (in which France is already qualified) so Garra will remain an attraction within the platform for several more days. Especially considering the good role in the tournament of the Spanish team.

Claw It is directed by Jeremiah Zagara director who debuted in 2018 in the fiction feature film with We the Animals. Before this, Zagar shot two documentaries; Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart Y League of Legends: Live/ Play. The script comes from Will Fetters, screenwriter of A star has been born Y Remember me and Taylor Materne, who debuts in fiction after having participated in the narrative development team of video games NBA 2k19 Y NBA 2K20.

The good results of Claw they are surely also produced thanks to the work of Sandler. Reviled by critics, the actor vindicated himself with his role as Rough diamonds and soon it will repeat with the same pair of directors, the safdie brothersso soon we could to see another great performance of the actor.