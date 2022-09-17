The luxurious collection of cars that the children of Brad Pitt would inherit

The famous actor, Brad Pitt, has formed an extensive family, to which he will not only leave a good fortune in dollars, but also an extensive collection of cars. Find out here what they are!

September 16, 2022 7:25 p.m.

Movie fans know in great detail who he is Brad Pitt. It is that, with more than 30 years of career in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband is imprinted on the retina of all those who saw them act or even crossed paths with the actor in an advertisement.

With so much time in the film industry, it’s safe to say that the 58-year-old actor has managed to save up quite a fortune. In fact, according to the newspaper Marca, this would be close to 300 million dollarsa figure with which their children will be able to live in peace the day their father is no longer on this plane.

But, in addition to the millions, the day Brad Pitt is no longer among us, his children will not only inherit a few million, but will also have in their possession a luxurious and varied collection of cars that is composed as follows…

Tesla Model S

It is known that, together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt is one of the actors committed to caring for the environment. In an effort to contribute more to the ecology, he and Angelina Jolie spent close to 100 thousand dollars to add to your garage the tesla model s. The electric car can reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h and can carry up to five passengers, which has made it useful when it comes to having a large family.

chevrolet tahoe

Brad Pitt on his Chevrolet Tahoe

Continuing with the line of family vehicles, the Chevrolet Tahoe is one of the trucks that is in the garage of Brad Pitt. The SUV has nine seats, so the Pitt-Jolie could move comfortably around Los Angeles. Unlike the Tesla, This truck can be had for about 36 thousand dollarsbecause it is already a somewhat aged model, but it fulfilled its function in a very good way.

Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition

This is what the Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition looks like

Without a doubt, the most luxurious car in the entire garage of Brad Pitt. The English sports car was a gift from Angelina Jolie after the actress overcame a complicated operation and Pitt showed her love by staying by her side throughout the process. This sports car cost him about 300 thousand dollars and it is worth every penny. It is that, the Aston Martin has a 6.0 L V12 engine that produces 568 horsepower, which allows it to reach 100 km / h in just 3.6 seconds.

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Brad Pitt and his Chevrolet Camaro

The American sports car had a golden age in Hollywood, to the point that all the actors began to add it to their personal collection, and Pitt was not left out of this trend. the protagonist of Inglorious Bastards spent about 50 thousand dollars in this sports car, which is capable of producing 426 horsepower, which clearly makes passers-by turn their heads when they hear the roar of that engine.

Audi Q7

Brad Pitt in the Audi Q7

Trucks are one of the most repeated vehicles in the collection of Brad Pitt. The American actor spent some 60 thousand dollars to add this 2007 model truck, although he has been little seen with it. The German SUV follows the line of the wide vehicle, although not as much as the Tahoe and much more powerful than the American model. It is that, with a 4.0-liter Twin-Turbocharged V-8 engine that can generate up to 500 horsepower, the German car reaches 216 km / h, so it mixes speed and comfort well.

BMW Hydrogen 7

Although today it has the Tesla Model S, before electric cars were part of fashion, the protagonist of Troy managed to get hold of this special BMW model. The Hydrogen 7 was an exclusive vehicle developed by the Teutonic brand and Brad Pitt He was able to add it to his collection. The appeal of this car was that, instead of having a gasoline or electric motor, this car burned hydrogen to move, which made it much more friendly to the environment and also made this car cost close to of 80 thousand dollars at the time.

Lexus LS 460F Sport

Brad Pitt boarding his Lexus LS 460 F Sport

Finally it was the turn of another of the sedans that Brad Pitt have in your garage. The Lexus LS, unlike the other vehicles, is one of the most normal in terms of design, since it is a four-door that leaves the level of luxury of a Tesla or a BMW, but has a degree of comfort according to its value. of 35 thousand dollars and the needs of the actor. Although not as well known, the Japanese car can reach a top speed of 250 km/h thanks to its V8 engine.

In addition to the taste for cars, Brad Pitt he has a weakness for motorcycles, so his children would also inherit an incredible number of motorcycles, so they will be able to rebuild the garage of their father, who clearly has a great fondness for speed.