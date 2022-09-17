the icon of adolescent cinema who returns to the billboard after falling unfairly into oblivion when Hollywood left him aside

If your adolescence was the end of the 90s in the beginning of the 2000s, surely you remember Julia Stiles. The former teen movie star has not regained the popularity she had at the time, despite the fact that she has never stopped making movies and TV. Then… what happened to the protagonist of ’10 reasons to hate you’?

Julia’s smile

Julia Stiles was born in 1981, in New York and started acting from the age of 11 with a theater company. Of Italian, English and Irish descent, she is the oldest of three children and her sister, Jane Stiles, is also an actress (fairly less well known, the most relevant in her filmography are two episodes of ‘Law and Order’ and ‘FBI’).

At the age of 12, he had his first experience in front of the cameras in the video clip ‘Sally’s Pigeons’ by Cyndi Lauper and in 1993 he made his television debut with the series ‘Ghostwriter’. His first movie was ‘He loves me, he loves me not’, where he coincided with actors of the stature of Claire Danes, Jude Law and Jeanne Moreau. She repeated with big stars in the action tape ‘The Devil’s Shadow’by Alan J. Pakula, starring Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt.

Curiously, he could have coincided years before with Brad Pitt in one of the roles that slipped out of his hands. The actress She was about to be Claudia in ‘Interview with the Vampire’which Neil Jordan eventually gave to Kirsten Dunst.

It was not until 1998 when the actress jumped to a leading role in ‘Perversion’ (‘Wicked’) and, the following year, starred alongside Heath Ledger the tape that would catapult her to fame: ’10 Reasons to Hate You’a free adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ as a teen comedy, which became a modern classic and consolidated it within the genre teen.





This was followed by several romantic comedies: ‘This girl turns me on‘ with Freddie Prinze Jr, ‘wait for the last dance’, ‘uncle stuff’ with Selma Blair ‘Carolina’ with Shirley MacLaine and ‘The prince and I’. We cannot forget either his role in the ‘Bourne’ saga (having appeared in all installments starring Matt Damon), ‘State and Main’, ‘Mona Lisa’s smile’ and the remake of ‘The prophecy’.

Background

While making some of these movies, Stiles combined with studying English literature at universitygraduating from Columbia University in 2005.

What started as a promising career full of commercial successes was deflating over time. As is often the case in Hollywood, the actress had fewer and fewer leading roles as she passed her 30s, despite the fact that she has never stopped working.





From his regular role in the series ‘Dexter’ and his high school stealer in ‘The Good Side of Things’, to more recent projects such as the movie ‘Brooklyn Swindlers’ with Jennifer Lopez and the series ‘Riviera’, which he has starred in since 2017 in a role that they defined as “a kind of Michael Corleone as a woman”.

At the same time, he has participated in playshas worked for associations of humanitarian causes, directed a short film (‘Raving’) and five episodes of the series ‘Paloma’ and has voiced the character of Olivia in the animated series ‘Dragons: The Nine Kingdoms’.

Although the decline in her popularity has caused Stiles to have more than once doubts about her career, now the actress is very satisfied with the opportunities that are presented to her at 41 years old and eager to launch into directing a larger project. Her latest premiere is on the billboard right now: ‘The Orphan: First Murder’, the return of an actress who never left.