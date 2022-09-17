The girls wear swimsuits for a lottery — Kudasai

On the official site for the Japanese lottery Anime University COOP a collaboration with the multimedia franchise of Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru (Oregairu: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU), in the realization of a raffle of products that will be available from next October 22 in Japan.

The tickets will be available at convenience stores in Japan at a price of 720 yen each, and the prizes are based on the three leading girls: Yukino Yukinoshita, Yui Yuigahama and Iroha Isshiki. Products include wallpapers, acrylic stands, printed illustrations, and more.

wataru watari Y Ponkan8 they published the light novels through the publisher Shogakukan between March 2011 and April 2021, with a total of fourteen published volumes and some additional ones. The anime adaptation had a total of three seasons produced by the studios. Brain’s Base (season 1) and feel (seasons 2 and 3), in addition to an OVA being announced alongside a new video game in the franchise, but details have yet to be revealed.

Synopsis for Oregairu

Hachiman Hikigaya is an apathetic high school student with narcissistic and semi-nihilistic tendencies. He firmly believes that gay youth is nothing but a sham, and anyone who says otherwise is lying to himself. In a new punishment for writing an essay mocking modern social relations, Hachiman’s teacher forces him to join the Volunteer Service Club, a club that aims to lend a helping hand to any student who seeks his support in achieving their goals. . With the only other member of the club being the beautiful ice queen Yukino Yukinoshita, Hachiman finds himself on the front lines of other people’s problems, a place he never dreamed he would be. As Hachiman and Yukino use his ingenuity to solve the problems of many students, will Hachiman’s rotten view of society prove to be an obstacle or a tool he can use to his advantage?

