the fashionable urban with a renting fee of less than 300 euros

If he fiat 500 It is already one of the cheapest cars on the market (more than the Dacia Sandero), now it can also be yours at a bargain price if you decide to hire it through a rental formula. This month of September can be yours for less than 280 euros.

as advertised Leasing Findersthese days you can release a fiat 500 with a hybrid engine and the finish Dolcevita for a fee of only 279 euros per month. In addition, they claim to deliver the car in less than 30 days, which is a plus point in a market where deliveries are taking longer and longer due to the semiconductor crisis.

Fiat 500Hybrid

Offer without ticket and with numerous guarantees

This fee also does not require a ticket. And it includes comprehensive insurance without excess, with a maximum of 10,000 km per year. The duration of the contract is 48 months.

However, there is an early cancellation insurance so that you do not have to pay more in case of breaking the contract before time. And it also offers guarantees against job loss, temporary or permanent disability, hospitalization, death, separation, multiple birth or change of workplace.

Fiat 500Hybrid

This is the Fiat 500 for 279 euros per month

The fiat 500 that you take in this offer moves with a gasoline engine of 1.0 that develops 70 hp of power and 92 Nm of maximum torque. An engine that is assisted by an MHEV system consisting of an electric motor of 4.9 hp and 50 Nmpowered by a battery 3.6kw. And it is managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

With this setup, the 500Hybrid accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 13.8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 167km/h. The firm announces an average consumption of between 4.6 and 5.2 litersaccording to the WLTP cycle.

And in equipment, the finish Dolcevita It includes: