The 10 cars that Leonardo DiCaprio could buy with his salary for his last movie
Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood star, received a significant payment for his role in the movie Don’t Look Up. Swipe and find out the cars that could be bought.
Leonardo Dicaprio, famous American actor, is one of the great stars of Hollywood: for three decades he has starred in spectacular films. Among them, Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant, for example.
The 47-year-old renowned artist (who won the Oscar for best actor in 2016) earned a real fortune for his role in his latest film: Don’t Look Up: 30 million dollars, no less. On the other hand, Leo is also a strong defender of the environment and, therefore, drive electric cars. At Tork, we tell you about the vehicles his salary from his latest film could buy.
1- Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum
The truck Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum100 percent electric, can develop a power of 563 horsepower and has a autonomy of 482 kilometers. In addition, you can speed up 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4 seconds and has a top speed limited to 100mph Its value is estimated to be close to 90 thousand dollars.
2- Pininfarina Battista Anniversary
The electric supercar Pininfarina Battista Anniversary can develop power 2000 horsepower. In addition, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 350 km/h. Its value is 2 million dollarsabout.
3- Aspark Owl
It is the first fully electric Japanese vehicle and the idea is that it becomes the fastest in the world: develops a power of 2012 horsepoweraccelerates from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in just 1.69 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 400 kilometers per hour. The exclusive car costs about 4 million dollars.
4- Tesla Model S
the elegant Tesla Model S It has two electric motors that -together- develop a power of 610 horsepower. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 250km/h This vehicle costs 170 thousand dollarsabout.
5- Porsche Taycan Turbo S
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S can develop power 761 horsepower. In addition, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour. in 2.8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 260 km/h. The value of this luxury car is 569 thousand dollars.
6- Audi RS e-tron GT Quattro
the elegant Audi RS e-tron GT Quattro has a range of 472 kilometers and can develop a power of 530 horsepower. On the other hand, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in justs 3.3 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour. Its price is estimated to be 140 thousand dollarsabout.
7- BMW iX M60
ANDl BMW iX M60 It is capable of developing a power of up to 619 horsepower. On the other hand, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 250 km/h. Its price is close to 150 thousand dollars.
8- Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance
the spectacular Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance It has a range of 800 kilometers and can develop a power of up to 1,111 horsepower. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.7 seconds and reaches top speed 270km/h Its price is 170 thousand dollarsabout.
9- Mercedes EQS 53 4MATIC
the elegant Mercedes EQS 53 4MATIC It is capable of developing a power of 658 horsepower. On the other hand, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds and reaches 250km/h of maximum. In addition, it has an autonomy of 575km. Depending on the model, its value can reach 180 thousand dollars.
10 – Spanish-Swiss Carmen Boulogne
the elegant Hispanic Swiss Carmen Boulogne it is capable of developing a power of 1114 horsepower. In addition, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 290 km/h. Its value is 170 thousand dollarsabout.