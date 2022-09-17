The 10 cars that Leonardo DiCaprio could buy with his salary for his last movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood star, received a significant payment for his role in the movie Don’t Look Up. Swipe and find out the cars that could be bought.

September 17, 2022 09:30 a.m.

Leonardo Dicaprio, famous American actor, is one of the great stars of Hollywood: for three decades he has starred in spectacular films. Among them, Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant, for example.

The 47-year-old renowned artist (who won the Oscar for best actor in 2016) earned a real fortune for his role in his latest film: Don’t Look Up: 30 million dollars, no less. On the other hand, Leo is also a strong defender of the environment and, therefore, drive electric cars. At Tork, we tell you about the vehicles his salary from his latest film could buy.

1- Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum pickup has a range of 300 miles.

The truck Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum100 percent electric, can develop a power of 563 horsepower and has a autonomy of 482 kilometers. In addition, you can speed up 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4 seconds and has a top speed limited to 100mph Its value is estimated to be close to 90 thousand dollars.

2- Pininfarina Battista Anniversary

The Pininfarina Battista Anniversario electric supercar reaches 100 km/h in 2 seconds.

The electric supercar Pininfarina Battista Anniversary can develop power 2000 horsepower. In addition, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 350 km/h. Its value is 2 million dollarsabout.

3- Aspark Owl

The Aspark Owl reaches a top speed of 400 km/h.

It is the first fully electric Japanese vehicle and the idea is that it becomes the fastest in the world: develops a power of 2012 horsepoweraccelerates from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in just 1.69 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 400 kilometers per hour. The exclusive car costs about 4 million dollars.

4- Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S costs about $170,000.

the elegant Tesla Model S It has two electric motors that -together- develop a power of 610 horsepower. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 250km/h This vehicle costs 170 thousand dollarsabout.

5- Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S can develop a power of 761 horsepower.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S can develop power 761 horsepower. In addition, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour. in 2.8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 260 km/h. The value of this luxury car is 569 thousand dollars.

6- Audi RS e-tron GT Quattro

The Audi RS e-tron GT Quattro has a range of 472 kilometers.

the elegant Audi RS e-tron GT Quattro has a range of 472 kilometers and can develop a power of 530 horsepower. On the other hand, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in justs 3.3 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour. Its price is estimated to be 140 thousand dollarsabout.

7- BMW iX M60

The BMW iX M60 has a value of 150 thousand dollars.

ANDl BMW iX M60 It is capable of developing a power of up to 619 horsepower. On the other hand, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 250 km/h. Its price is close to 150 thousand dollars.

8- Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance

The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance develops up to 1,111 horsepower.

the spectacular Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance It has a range of 800 kilometers and can develop a power of up to 1,111 horsepower. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.7 seconds and reaches top speed 270km/h Its price is 170 thousand dollarsabout.

9- Mercedes EQS 53 4MATIC

The Mercedes EQS 53 4MATIC reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.

the elegant Mercedes EQS 53 4MATIC It is capable of developing a power of 658 horsepower. On the other hand, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds and reaches 250km/h of maximum. In addition, it has an autonomy of 575km. Depending on the model, its value can reach 180 thousand dollars.

10 – Spanish-Swiss Carmen Boulogne

The elegant Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne costs about 170 thousand dollars.

the elegant Hispanic Swiss Carmen Boulogne it is capable of developing a power of 1114 horsepower. In addition, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 290 km/h. Its value is 170 thousand dollarsabout.