The 10 Best Cars From Vin Diesel’s Garage

Vin Diesel not only drives the best cars in his movies, in real life, we also find him on top of the most incredible machines. Today in Tork, we will show you the details of the 10 most exclusive vehicles that star in the actor’s garage. Slide and find out more!

September 16, 2022 3:41 p.m.

If you like action movies, you have to meet Vin Diesel. The actor who gave life to the character of Dominic Toretto is recording the tenth edition of Fast and furious, the famous movies that gave him so much success in his career. He has also made dubbing for the Marvel Cinematic Universeand works like producer and director of the American saga.

It is estimated that the Californian has a impressive estate with a value close to 225 million dollars. Much of this fortune is due to his dazzling car collectionwhere we find a wide variety of models and many familiar specimens that you may have seen in their movies. Today in torkwe will show you the details of the best 10 machines in the actor’s garage:

10)Toyota Supra

Vin Diesel kept the car that Paul Walker used to drive.

The toyota supra occupies a special place, because it was the car that his partner, Paul Walker, drove in the first film. This model has a turbocharged engine which allows an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its value starts from 120 thousand dollars.

9) Rolls-Royce Sprinter Van

The truck was a gift from Tyrese Gibson.

This model was a gift from Tyrese Gibson, a fellow member of the saga who enjoys remodeling Mercedes Benz trucks to a Rolls Royce style.. He decided to combine his two passions, so he kept the structure of the Mercedes on the outside, and modified the interior by placing the famous “R” on each seat. Also, added the “Spirit of Ecstasy” statuette, Rolls Royce’s signature bonnet ornament.

8) BMW E60 M5 2010

The BMW M5 shows the family side of the actor.

The BMW E60 M5 shows the familiar side of the American. It is a 2010 model that has a V10 engine and a power of 500 CV. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 250km/h and mark a time 4.7 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

7) 1970 Chevy Chevelle

The Chevrolet Chevelle appeared in the movies.

A classic muscle cars who had his appearance in the movies conducted by Dom Toretto. The Chevrolet Chevelle is from the 70’s‘ and has a V8 engine which gives it a power of 360 hp. Also, run up to a speed of 311km/h and mark a time 5.2 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

6) Dodge Charger Tantrum

The Dodge Charger Tantrum was a gift from the production.

Another important piece of the garage is the 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum as it was a gift from the production of Fast and furious on his 52nd birthday. He has a 9.0L V8 engine which provides an amazing power of 1650 hp.

5) 1966 Pontiac Bonneville

The Pontiac Bonneville is the oldest car in Vin Diesel’s garage.

The Pontiac Bonneville was manufactured by General Motors between the years 1966 and 2005, count with one 6.4L V8 engine and a power of 325 hp. Stands out for being a car vintage within the collection and for its extensive length of 5.8 meters.

4) 1970 Dodge Charger R/T

One of the most famous cars in the movies is the Dodge Charger R/T.

One of the most famous cars in the movies. The 1970 Dodge Charger R/T have a 5.7L V8 enginewhich allows a power of 570 horsepower. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 250km/h

3) 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 “F-Bomb”

Vin Diesel’s Chevrolet Camaro Z28 “F-Bomb” made an appearance in the saga.

This car had its appearance in the movies, however, it was not brought by the production but came out of Vin Diesel’s own garage. The 1970’s Chevrolet Camaro Z28 “F-Bomb” have a turbocharged V8 engine that generates an impressive power of 1500 hp.

2) 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

The Dodge Charger Daytona took place in both the saga and Diesel’s garage.

As we have already seen, the Dodge company is a favorite of Dom Toretto and Vin Diesel also. The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona count with one 7.2L V8 engine and a power of 425 hp. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 330km/h

1) Lykan HyperSport

The Lykan HyperSport is the most expensive car in the actor’s collection.

By far one of the most expensive models in the garage, priced at $3.2 million. The LykanHyperSport had its appearance in the seventh film, and the Californian decided to add it to his collection. He was manufactured by W Motors and there are only 7 copies in the world, moreover, its value is due to its jewel-framed lights and titanium LED blades set with 420 diamonds.

Clearly, the actor’s collection stands out as being worthy of Dom Toretto and having all the fast and furious style.. Vin Diesel has great appreciation for his character and his work, and his garage shows it 100%.