The 10 Best Anthony Hopkins Movies And One That Beats Them All

The British Isles have provided a good number of actors who have passed, pass and will go down in the history of the Seventh Art for having given us some of the best characters in cinema.

There is no doubt that Anthony Hopkins is one of them: the Welshman has six Oscar nominations, of which he has won two.

We are going to review some of his best films based on the ratings collected by IMDb, although we are going to ignore the documentaries and those films in which he has a minor presence.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, The 10 best Anthony Hopkins movies and one that is, perhaps, above all the rest.

RETURN TO HOWARDS ENDS

We start with the period film Return to Howard’s Endswhere Anthony Hopkins shares the poster with stars like Emma Thompson or Helena Bonham Carter.

The 1992 film directed by james ivory explores the social conventions of the Edwardian era that women often had to adhere to.

However, the provisions of ruth wilcox (Vanessa Redgrave) so that her country house, Howards Ends, would be inherited by Margaret Schlegel (Thompson), will change the rules of the game.

Anthony Hopkins plays Henry WilcoxRuth’s widower, who will have a lot to say about his late wife’s decisions.

BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA

Vampire movie lovers do not need anyone to introduce you to the film directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1992.

This version of the Bram Stoker classic was studded with stars such as Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, Richard E. Granto Cary Elwes.

The film features Anthony Hopkins in the role of Professor Abraham Van Helsing. Liam Neeson gave him the role when he learned that Hopkins, whom he professes absolute admiration for, was interested.

CHAPLIN

Richard Attenboroughwith whom Anthony Hopkins used to collaborate frequently, directed, also in 1992 (there are not two without three), the biographical film about Charles Chaplin.

The focus of the film, naturally, is on the iteration of the legendary icon of cinema, who was brought to life by Robert Downey Jr.

If the previous tapes were already a display of stars, watch out for the cast that has Dan Aykroyd, Geraldine Chaplin, Kevin Dunn, Milla Jovovich, Kevin Kline, Diane Lane, Penelope Ann Miller, Marisa Tomei, James Woods or David Duchovnyto name a few.

On this occasion, Anthony Hopkins brings to life George Haydena fictional character who is a literary editor and helps Chaplin write his autobiography.

PASSION LEGENDS

In 1994, Edward Zwick directed Legends of the Fall, a film that transports us to an idyllic ranch in Montana where the Colonel William Ludlow (Hopkins) single-handedly raised his three children.

The outbreak of the First World War will change his relatively quiet life, in addition to the arrival of a woman.

They accompany Hopkins in the cast of Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt, Julia Ormond, Aidan Quinn and Henry Thomas.

THE TWO POPES

Anthony Hopkins’ work on The Two Popes, the Fernando Meirelles for Netflix, it earned him one of his Oscar nominations.

Hopkins brings to life Benedict XVIthe Pope who would abdicate in 2013. The film revolves around his relationship with Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce).

Ironically, after Benedict XVI abdicated, the College of Cardinals chose Bergoglio, now Francis I, as the new head of the Catholic Church.

The tandem formed by Pryce and Hopkins in the film is fantastic, as evidence that both were eligible for the Oscar.

BURT MUNRO: A DREAM, A LEGEND

The motorcycling world touched on the career of Anthony Hopkins in Burt Munro: A dream, a legendthe 2005 film directed by New Zealander Roger Donaldson.

Hopkins brings to life the titular character, Burt Munro, who for years modified an old 1920’s Indian motorcycle.

In 1967, Munro traveled from New Zealand to the Bonneville Salt Flats, where he broke the speed record for an Indian by reaching 305.96 km/h, a mark that remains unbeaten.

WHAT’S LEFT OF THE DAY

Another film by the tandem formed by Anthony Hopkins and James Ivory is what’s left of the dayreleased in 1993.

Anthony Hopkins stars as Steven, a thoroughbred butler now working for an American billionaire (Christopher Reeves), the new owner of Darlington Hall.

The history that lived those walls two decades before will come to life through the conversations that Steven will be able to listen.

However, his routine life will become more hectic with the arrival of the new housekeeper, played by Emma Thompson.

THE LION IN WINTER

It is legal to say that Anthony Hopkins grew up “in the shadow” of some of the giants of cinema: a clear example of this is Katharine Hepburn and Peter O’Toolewith whom he starred The lion in winter.

The film features an actual “Christmas gathering” of the family of Henry II of England in the year 1183 AD. c.

Hopkins brings to life Richard the Lionheartwho, together with his two brothers, and incited by his mother, years before had revolted against his father.

THE ELEPHANT MAN

One of David Lynch’s most iconic films features Anthony Hopkins as the Doctor Treveswho discovers in a circus a man who responds to the name of John Merrick (John Hurt).

Merrick has a disproportionate and deformed head, and lives being exhibited in the circus like a fairground attraction day in, day out.

Anne Bancroft, John Gielgud, Wendy Hiller, Freddie Jones, and Dexter Fletcher complete the cast of this film released in 1980.

THE FATHER

One of the last films starring Anthony Hopkis is also one of the best of his entire career.

The debut of Florian Zeller as a feature film director, The Father is a harrowing drama about a man whose mind begins to disconnect from reality little by little.

His daughter, Anne, played by Olivia Colemanis desperate to see how his father rejects all the help he tries to hire so that he is well cared for.

A devastating story that earned the Welshman his second Oscar for an interpretation that is difficult to forget.

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

But, if there is something difficult to forget, and that has also earned Hopkins the Oscar, it is his role as Hannibal Lecter, which is why The Silence of the Lambs is slightly above the other films.

The tandem formed by him and Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs is one of the greatest jewels that cinema has left.

Seeing Hannibal looking at Clarice through the glass as if she were a slice of pizza after returning home from a long day at work is one of those images that doesn’t need dialogue to cause the chills. For the rest, of course, there are always broad beans and a good Chianti.

Obviously, tremendously iconic films from Anthony Hopkins’ career have remained, such as You know Joe Black. Do not hesitate to contribute your own ranking of the best films of the Welshman’s career.