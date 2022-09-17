Taylor Swift showed off the cover art for her upcoming album Midnights

A long-awaited job. Taylor Swift showed on her social networks the different versions of the cover art of his next album Midnights which will arrive in October. The singer did it through a video posted on TikTok that was later uploaded on her other networks. At the end the four back covers of the material appear.

Taylor added that they seem “a clock” when putting together the four designs. Special editions are now on sale Midnights. Jade Green, Moonstone Blue, Mahogany and Blood Moon were the chosen by the singer for each of them. At the beginning of September, the pop star also released other editions of the long-awaited work.

Taylor Swift announces the release of her new album: “The stories of 13 sleepless nights”

Taylor Swift took advantage of her speech at the last MTV awards to tell her fans that a new album is coming. The American singer confirmed it during her speech after winning the category. Best Video of the Year, for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

He also shared some details on his social networks. Will be called Midnights and will be on sale from October 21. It will be after two years of the release of his previous new studio works: Folklore Y Evermore.

As described by Taylor Swift, Midnights (Midnights) will consist of 13 sleepless nights. “We are awake in love and in fear, in confusion and in tears,” the singer described in her networks next to the album cover.

“We look at the walls and drink until they respond. We squirm in our self-made cages and pray that we’re not, right now, about to make some fateful, life-changing mistake,” Taylor continued.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we walk and the demons we face. For all of us who went round and round and decided to keep our flashlights on and go looking, hoping that maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we will find each other,” he concluded.

Taylor Swift receiving her award for the video for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version), at the MTV Video Music Awards (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP).

Due to a contractual problem, the artist had to re-record some of her albums. For example, last year she released Red. In that work, this extended version of “All Too Well” appeared.

The most listened to female artist on Spotify

We recently told you that Taylor became the most listened to female artist on Spotify. In the general list, the American singer is in sixth position.

The artist took the position from Ariana Grande, despite the fact that she has been on Spotify for fewer years. Let us remember that at first she did not want to publish her music on the platform since she did not agree with the payment system.