Take a selfie with your money before you never see it again

More than half of the world’s central banks are developing digital currencies: how far will technology help us and when will it take over?

Once there was pocket money. 10 thousand lire a week, which became 10 euros in an instant. Then we switched to the rechargeable card and finally to the bank’s App, so you don’t even carry your wallet around anymore. Too heavy to put in your pocket and above all the space is all occupied by the phone, getting bigger and bigger.

Then came the cryptocurrency, which is taking root, yes, especially the younger ones, but which at the moment still scares a little … this money floating in the ether. But what if the bank thought about creating a “virtual currency”?

Digital currencies are gaining ground

More than half of the world’s central banks are developing, or at least exploring, digital currencies. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, as of July 2022, nearly 100 central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are under research or development worldwide. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are digital versions of cash issued and regulated by credit institutions themselves.

CBDC stands for Central Bank Digital Currency and represents the digital form of a nation’s fiat money (currency backed by trust or faith in the regulatory government). As such, it is directly controlled by the country’s central bank and is backed by national credit and government power. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), established in 1944, is headquartered in Washington DC and is made up of 190 countries that aim to promote global monetary cooperation.

The steps to take

The IMF said CBDC can create greater flexibility for national payment systems, promote competition, facilitate access to funds, improve payment efficiency and thus reduce transaction costs. CBDCs can also increase the transparency of cash flows.

In addition to promoting financial inclusion, leading experts argue that CBDCs can create greater resilience for national payment systems and foster greater competition, which can lead to better access to money, increase payment efficiency and , in turn, reduce transaction costs. CBDCs can also improve transparency in cash flows and could help reduce currency substitution (when a country uses a foreign currency in addition to or instead of its own). What if the computer turns off?

But in a world where we are all connected, all day, where in some English schools they pay for lunch with facial recognition or with a fingerprint, in a world where everything is on the Net, if then that Net should go out? Because if it is true that Russia and China are trying to fight the dollar, if the banks themselves could decide on a virtual currency, who could secure everyone’s transactions, accounts, privacy? Or what if, even worse, those same banks decided with a single click to delete our account, then our money?

Looking at the future

In the movie In time by Andrew Niccol, from 2011, in the sci-fi film with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried, the two found themselves running, literally against time, to stay alive. Because? Because in that not too distant 2169, men found themselves paying for everything with their own time, the most precious asset.

Maybe one day we too will find ourselves with a big chip in our arm that marks our time, that is our money. There are those who have had the chip implanted to open the Tesla door, there are those, like Patrick Paumen, who can pay using his hand because in 2019 he was injected with a contactless payment microchip under the skin. Anglo-Polish firm Walletmor says it became the first company to put them up for sale last year.

“The facility can be used to pay for a drink on the beach in Rio, a coffee in New York, a haircut in Paris or at the local grocery store.”Says founder and CEO Wojtek Paprota. “It can be used anywhere contactless payments are accepted.”

The 1 gram chip

The Walletmor chip, which weighs less than 1 gram and is slightly larger than a grain of rice, is made up of a tiny microchip and an antenna encased in a biopolymer, a material of natural origin, similar to plastic. For many of us, the idea of ​​having such a chip implanted in our bodies is scary, but a 2021 survey of over 4,000 people in the UK and EU found 51% would consider it. How far will technology help us and when will it take over?