Sylvester Stallone erases his ex-wife’s tattoo

Following in the footsteps of Christian Nodal, the renowned and acclaimed Hollywood actor who stars in Rocky, Sylvester Stallone, has decided to end any trace of his past with the mother of his daughters.

The 76-year-old actor made it known that another tattoo was removed that was done by his wife during the long 25 yearsI know they were married. It was days before his wife asked for a divorce, that the protagonist of Rambo replaced the face of his wife with that of his dog.

As if that were not enough, Stallone erased his wife’s eyes and instead opted for eyes, but leopard.

“Round 2!!! Here’s the other arm that I covered and reworked the existing horse. It’s an honor to know that [Stallone] he can pick anyone, but he likes my work enough to come back and do another project!”

“I will publish the first session of the dog cover up soon! As always, thanks for the trust”, told about his work of art. Pérez was in charge of covering Stallone’s other tattoo dedicated to Flavin, replacing Jennifer’s portrait with his dog Butkus, whom he adored and died in 1981.

“He intended to update the image of his wife Jennifer’s tattoo. However, the results were unsatisfactory and unfortunately irreparable. As a result, he had to cover up the original image with a tattoo of ‘Rocky’s’ dog, Butkus.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer are not on the best of terms as his ex-wife filed for divorce, stating that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and requesting that the assets accumulated during their engagement be distributed between both sides.

Flavin wants the South Florida mansion, and so does the 76-year-old movie star. The property is valued at $35.4 million dollars and was acquired in December 2020.

