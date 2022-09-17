Strange segment occurred in a commercial cut during the recordings of SmackDown

The fans who were at the recording of the last broadcast of SmackDown were surprised when the lights went out in one of the commercial breaks and the song began to play on the speakers of the arena WhiteRabbit of Jefferson Airplane.

Clearly, from that moment it is speculated that it is one of WWE’s famous cryptic messages to prelude to a new fighter. Some consider that it may be related to a possible return of Bray Wyatt to SmackDown.



While others claim that it is an issue related to Karrion Kross and an old relationship from the past in his time in Lucha Underground. At that time in Karrion Kroos’s career, his character was known as White Rabbit, a Spanish translation of the title of the song that played on Friday night.



Which is why perhaps WWE is testing this theme song for Kross, who is currently in a rivalry against Drew McIntyre. So we will have to see if this materializes and if at last both face each other in Extreme Rules 2022.

Next, a vertical video of the commented moment: