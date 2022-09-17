So you can have the Dynamic Island of the iPhone in your Xiaomi

The dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro has raised a lot of furor among Apple users and also in the Android community. In fact, there has been so much interest in this new function, that You can now have the Dynamic Island of the iPhone in your Xiaomi.

It all started when a theme developer created his own version of the dynamic island for the MIUI customization layer. After this invention, Xiaomi users now have the opportunity to try one of the most eye-catching features of the iPhone 14 Pro.

How to download the Dynamic Island of the iPhone in Xiaomi

The MIUI 13 Updates Telegram channel has posted a message from which you can download the Dynamic Island iPhone theme on your Xiaomi. As specified in the text, users who download the customization pack will be able to enjoy some features of the dynamic island on their MIUI-powered device.

In detail, the Dynamic Island of the iPhone what it does is take advantage of the space of the notch on the screen to display certain functions. In addition, it also allows you to interact with it or even launch applications. Also, you can use the music player, perform FaceID authentication, receive notifications, incoming calls and more.

Through the Telegram channel you can find the instructions needed to download and install the Dynamic Island theme of the iPhone in your Xiaomi. To save you some time, here are the direct links.

You don’t like the theme? Try with the app

If you don’t want to download the theme, the MIUI 13 Updates administrators also make an app available to you. The app is intended for users who do not use MIUI. However, the same equally works on Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO devices.

In this case, you just have to download the app from the following link. The antivirus of your mobile will be in charge of analyzing the APK file to verify that it is not harmful. After this, you just need to install the app, grant the necessary permissions and it would be ready.

From this point on, you will be able to experience some of the iPhone’s Dynamic Island features on your Xiaomi. For example, if you connect the charger, you will be able to see the animation of the dynamic island in the notch area.

What do you think of the new feature in iOS 16? Do you like the interface offered by the dynamic island on your Xiaomi? Tell us what you think in the comment box and remember to be part of our general chat on Telegram to stay informed.