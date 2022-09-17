Sheba Medical Center ranks among the world’s smartest hospitals

Jewish Link.- Sheba Medical Center is among the world’s smartest hospitals for the second consecutive year, according to Newsweek’s “World’s Smartest Hospitals for 2023” list, published The Jerusalem Post.

The largest hospital in Israel ranked 13th on the list of medical centers that successfully implemented smart technology.

Newsweekin partnership with global data research firm Statista, ranked Sheba as the 13th best smart hospital in the world for the second consecutive year.

You may also be interested

“We are committed to continuing to lead the development and implementation of medical, clinical research and treatment innovation to meet the medical challenges of the next decade,” said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of the Sheba Medical Center. “This is how we can provide each and every patient with the most advanced, personal and best treatment.”

“The digital transformation process that began at Sheba a few years ago, and includes the implementation of Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, robotics and digital tools for the patient, helps us achieve our goals of high-quality, effective and efficient care.”

Professor Eyal Zimlichmann

The report, a partnership with global data research firm Statista, also found that the cardiology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology specialty wards of Sheba were within the top 50 in the ranking of Newsweek of the best hospitals by medical specialization.

Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Deputy Director General for Medicine and Innovation at ShebaHe added: “We are proud to Sheba to receive the international recognition that all our employees deserve. Their hard work and dedication make innovation and high-quality care possible at Sheba. The process of digital transformation that began in Sheba a few years ago, and includes the implementation of Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, robotics and digital tools for the patient, it helps us achieve our goals of high-quality, effective and efficient care.”

Sheba’s ‘intelligent revolution’

Sheba It is considered the largest facility of its kind in Israel and the Middle East. The hospital, in the Tel Hashomer neighborhood, treats more than a million patients a year, including 200,000 emergency visits, and employs some 1,250 doctors, 2,300 nurses and 1,500 other health workers.

The Sheba Medical Center played a vital role in driving the global “intelligent revolution” when it created the ARC (Accelerate Redesign Collaborate) Innovation Center nearly three years ago. Its acceleration intensified during the recent COVID-19 pandemic in Israelwhere telemedicine played a critical role in patient care, thus providing revolutionary digital healthcare solutions that are being implemented on a global scale.

In July, Sheba was ranked as the best medical center in Israelaccording to a report published by the Ministry of Health.

The report of the National Quality Index of the Ministry of Health found that Sheba it led in every index it was tested on and even scored 100% on 13 of them, which is more than any other hospital featured in the report.

Reproduction authorized with the following mention: ©EnlaceJudío

Related