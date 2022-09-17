Shaun Clarida’s ‘Brutal Beatdown’ Leg Workout

Shaun Clarida is a Mister Olympia competitor in the 212 division in the IFBB Pro League, although we will soon see him settle into the Open. Winning the 212 division crown at the 2020 Olympia was the biggest achievement of his career. He later lost the title to Derek Lunsford. An often-timed bodybuilder, Clarida is shorter than most Open bodybuilders, but won her divisional debut at the 2021 Legions Sports Fest Pro.

His goal now is to win back the Mr. Olympia title against Lunsford next December and he is training hard like never before to achieve it. As shown by his brutal training for the legs. (The 20 best exercises for your legs without using weights).

Shaun Clarida’s leg training day



Seated Leg Curl

The Giant Killer, as he is nicknamed, began his training with this exercise to warm up his hamstrings and knee joints. Warming up the knee joint is crucial to avoid injury during leg days. The seated leg curl is an effective way to warm up your knees without putting too much stress on them.

Clarida did a few sets of this exercise with moderate weights and controlled movement. For the last set, she performed partial (half) reps to failure and held the position at the bottom of the last rep to keep the muscles under tension longer.

quadriceps extensions

This served as the second warm-up exercise of the day, targeting the quads and knees. “This is a quad day, but I’m making sure the knees are nice and warm, the hamstrings are nice and warm, making sure I’m doing the compound movements, all smooth and relaxed, and then go deep and go full again.” . (The quadriceps muscles and everything you need to know).

pendulum squat



This is one of Clarida’s favorite lower body exercises for targeting the quads. The Giant Killer did the exercise on a Paramount Pendulum squat machine. “Technique and depth are absolutely key here. So we’re not going to work super heavy, but let’s do it the damn right way,” Clarida said.

As she moved up through the work sets, Clarida wore knee wraps and a lifting belt for the last few sets to “really hit those last few reps.” She did three heavy sets of eight to ten repetitions and moved on to the next exercise.

hip press

Clarida claimed that she hadn’t done this exercise in years. However, she likes to use the machines that she knows are good. She placed her feet shoulder-width apart and her heels hanging slightly off the footplate to add extra flex at the knee and force more blood to her quads. After the warm-up sets, Clarida set her sights on to perform 15 to 20 repetitions in each series with eight discs in total

Dumbbell Deadlift

Clarida’s leg workout took a complete turn when she started the session with a hamstring move and ended it with an exercise to target the back of her legs. Stiff-legged dumbbell deadlifts served to finish Clarida’s leg workout and work her hamstrings as well.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.