Selena Gomez and Wondermind: The startup ecosystem attracts celebrities

The United States, New Zealand, and Canada topped the 2021 Women Entrepreneurs Index. All three countries are noted for facilitating women’s access to financial resources and services that drive them to thrive in the business world.

A stable business framework for promoting activity is key in the US economy, which is the cradle of Wonderminda venture with a mental health core business that has just obtained financing in its Series A and that stands out, to a great extent, because one of its founders is the singer and actress Selena Gomez.



















In addition, the startup has the push of Serena Ventures, a venture capital fund that led the financing round in which Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures Partners and the American businessman Brent Saunders also participated.

The founder of Serena Ventures is the tennis player Serena Williams, today about to retire from this discipline. The also businesswoman has proposed to invest in companies headed by women.

This is an example of the entrepreneurial leadership of prominent figures from different fields such as art, culture and sports.

Last week we reported in one of our Lexlatin Business newsletters the launch of Skyy Partners, a “private equity” fund of the famous socialite and model Kimberly Noe Kardashian (Kim Kardashian) and a former partner of the Carlyle Group, with an interest in companies of consumer goods, hotels, media, luxury and e-commerce, another example of the incursion of celebrities in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The other founders of the startup are Mandy Teefydirector, producer and theater actress, as well as a philanthropist like Gómez, and Danielle Piersonwho has entrepreneurship and success in her veins, because at only 19 years old she founded the media company and creative agency with a focus on women The Newslettertoday valued at 200 million dollars, after the incursion of a second shareholder.

By the end of college, Pierson was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

End the stigma of mental illness

Wondermind is a startup focused on mental health. It launched earlier this year and is already at a $100 million valuation, following its recent Series A investment round in which it raised $5 million.

For the co-founders of the startup, the result of the financing round has been surprising, especially because they are aware of the stigma that talking about mental illness means. His bet is to put an end to this and, especially, to democratize an issue that is becoming more important every day.

Through the startup, the trio of entrepreneurs build an inclusive space for mental conditioning with online content, including conversations and expert advice via podcasts, newsletters and daily creative exercises, even an hourglass to help people focus . The idea is to create an easy and fun routine to work on mental fitness through feelings, just as you would condition your body through physical exercises.

The company is supported by a committee of mental health advocates made up of psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists specializing in anxiety, depression, intergenerational trauma, life coaching, self-help, relationships, and LGTBQ+ health.