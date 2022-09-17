Samsung headphones, ‘No Way Home’ in 4K, Razer mouse, LG UltraWide monitor and charging base for Xbox controllers

Day of rest in Mexico in commemoration of the independence of our nation. Still, here we have our weekly list of offers and discounts.

amazon mexico

Technology, a Roku and a laptop stand





Video games, a gamer mouse and Nintendo Switch Sports





Xbox Series S with three years warranty – 5,949 pesos

PlayStation 5 Digital with Horizon Forbidden West – 12,899 pesos

Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. – 876 pesos

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini – 379 pesos

Charging base for Xbox Series and Xbox One controls – 369 pesos

Toys and collectibles, a Van Gogh puzzle and Pac-Man board game





Mattel Baby Yoda Plush – 544 pesos

Figure Star Wars Black Series, K-2SO – 310 pesos

Figure SH FiguArts of Goku – 723 pesos

Funko POP Ride – Thor on a Goat Boat – 525 pesos

Funko POP Infinity Wraps, Soldier Supreme – 99 pesos

Pac-Man board game – 362 pesos

Blastoise and Charmander Pokémon figures – 331 pesos

Puzzle 1,000 pieces, The Starry Night – 275 pesos

Cool Maker: Hollywood Studio, Fashion Extensions – 269 pesos

Play-Doh slime set – 299 pesos

Movies and series, Coppola and Hulk collection in 4K





Spider-Man: No Way Home – Blu-ray 4K – 626 pesos

X-Men: Dark Phoenix – Blu-ray – 294 pesos

The Incredible Hulk – Blu-ray – 321 pesos

Francis Ford Coppola: 5-Film Collection – Blu-ray – 448 pesos

The Addams Family and The Addams Family 2 – Blu-ray -360 pesos

Wayne’s World 30th Anniversary Limited Edition – Blu-ray – 227 pesos

Edward Scissorhands 25th Anniversary – Blu-ray – 161 pesos

The Lion King – Blu-ray -99 pesos

Doctor Who: The Complete David Tennat Collection – Blu-ray -605 pesos

