Russian Brailovsky reveals why he left Fox Sports

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 17.09.2022 13:15:38





Last January the Russian Brailovsky announced that he would end his time in Fox Sports after 11 years with the company. In announcing the decision, the analyst did not clarify why he left that job until today, where in a video explained how his departure from television took place.

In the clip, posted on his official account, the analyst answered some questions from his followers. One of them questioned him about his output of Fox Sports and the Russian replied without cover.

“we were a good team. We worked together, each one with different ideas, you know about the characters that I had to take on, there were several, and they possibly had to take on me too. Everything that ever begins ends. The contract expired, there was no way to continue“.

Later, he pointed out that the change of directive within the company was one of the main reasons why you decided to leave Fox Sports after more than 10 years appearing in different programs.