Rosalía has a new unexpected fan

Rosalia She has become the most successful Spanish singer in recent years. Her songs have crossed borders and she has come to collaborate with famous artists on the international scene such as Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny and rapper Travis Scott, a sentimental partner of her great friend Kylie Jenner. In addition, some celebrities such as The Weeknd, Dua Lipa and even the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, have declared fan of the Catalan However, the interpreter of ‘Despecha’ did not expect that one of the pop divas most successful of all time will publicly declare himself as his fan by using one of his songs as the background of some of his videos on his social networks.

Is about Lady Gagawho has shown on more than one occasion that he is “obsessed” with the theme ‘sponge cake’. And it is that, through its social networks, the ‘Mother Monster’ has published two videos using this song by music background: one on Instagram and one on TikTok.

In the video shared on her Instagram account, the interpreter of ‘Bad Romance’ can be seen holding an oxygen cylinder during the break of one of her tour concerts.The Chromatica Ball Tour’. “Tonight was the highest grossing show at HERSHEYPARK STADIUM IN HISTORY since The Rolling Stones in 2005”, the artist wrote in the video, while the song ‘Bizcochito’ by Rosalia. This fact did not go unnoticed by the fans of both artists, who have reacted quickly to this rapprochement between the two. In fact, Rosalía herself showed her gratitude by commenting on her publication with an emoji of a heart and another of a burning flame.





Lady Gaga uses a Rosalía song to explain her makeup routine

In addition to using the ‘Bizcochito’ song in her Instagram video, Gaga also used it as background music in a video posted on her TikTok account in which she explained her makeup routine with some of her brand’s products.Haus Labs’. This caused her fans to tell her that she was “obsessed” with this song, since she has used it for two of her latest posts. Faced with this wave of comments, the protagonist of ‘La casa Gucci’ replied: “Queens supporting queens” or it could be translated as “the queens support the queens”, demonstrating the admiration that he feels for the ‘Motomami’.

This revelation caused a real furor among his fans, who are crying out for a music collaboration between them. “Let’s see, Lady Gaga has used Rosalía’s ‘Bizcochito’ on a reel. They are two queens!”, “Lady Gaga uploading 2 videos with ‘Bizcochito’ in the background. Spain deserves the best female collaboration of the century with her and Rosalía”Some of her fans wrote in Lady Gaga’s post. Without a doubt, a collaboration between these two great artists could break all musical records, surpassing the numbers obtained by the song ‘Rain On Me’ by Lady Gaga Ft Ariana Grande.