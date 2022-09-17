Rihanna, Adele and other artists who have suffered postpartum depression: “That wasn’t what I felt” – Music

The first time a woman spoke openly about how it had affected her bodybut above all in her mind, the postpartum process was the day that women’s society began to commit to openly externalizing all that tangle of concerns that had been afflicting many women who felt bad about themselves, even feeling many like some bad mothers who weren’t feeling what they should feel.

This changed in the mid-2000s when Brooke Shields became the first woman to speak openly about her postpartum depression and was harshly criticized by Tom Cruise when she spoke about how she had come to take anti-anxiety medication to get out of it. The actor recommended taking vitamins and exercising, as if that were enough. The controversy was served, because whenever a woman talked about feeling sad after having a child, she was automatically branded as a bad mother. This has changed a lot, before there were hardly any references, now singers like Rihanna, Adele or Britney They have spoken publicly about their fear of postpartum depression and have even confirmed having suffered from it.

And it is that something like that is not a joke, it is a disease, which suffers at least one in 10 mothers in industrialized countries where motherhood has often been associated with a moment of happiness, adding to the stigma because it is not well seen that a mother experiences mixed or negative feelings if she has her child in her arms.

Rihanna

Rihanna spoke like this to the press in various interviews: “Will I feel emotionally out of control?”, she questioned herself. “Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

Adele

Singer Adele already explained in a interview having suffered a strong postpartum depression after the birth of her son and that she went to therapy for years to alleviate these feelings of anguish that she herself called “a very dark side”. It was very important for her to talk to people in her same situation and who had experienced something similar, so she spoke in this way: “I really had a very bad postpartum depression after having my son, and it left me terribly scared … My postpartum knowledge is that you don’t want to be with your child, you’re worried that you’re going to hurt your child, you’re worried that maybe you’re not doing a good job… I was obsessed with my son, I felt that he wasn’t doing well, that I had made the worst decision of my life…

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the ‘ardashian clan also spoke of how she had cried every day after giving birth to her little girl and that the help of her sisters and her husband, Travis Scott. She says that the first psychologist who treated her treated her in a condescending way “that I should be happy but that wasn’t what I felt”.