Review of Me Time (Netflix): Movie with Kevin Hart

Review of Time for me, the comedy with which Netflix brings together Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in the same adventure: celebrate a birthday so crazy that it is unforgettable. It’s a shame that said proposal falls short of madness in terms of plot but chaotic in terms of a montage that doesn’t quite work.

Synopsis

Sonny Fisher (kevin hart) is devoted to his role as father and master of the home, which does not leave him a free minute a day. After an incident he will decide to go to the call of his friend’s wild birthday party Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg).

Time for me movie review (Netflix)

Netflix returns to give us another failed proposal… one loses hope of hitting ‘play’ and that what is found is not so disappointing as to want to turn off the television at that very moment. In the one that concerns us, we will be able to glimpse something of a hook during its start, something that is diluted as the minutes of footage go by. And it is that it will not take long to verify that he does not even know how to take advantage of his other great star, Mark Wahlbergthat it is difficult for him to make an appearance until the plot is well advanced -more than for a more anecdotal video call than anything else-.

What’s it about Time for me

And it is that his argument focuses on living one last party, or the one that plays annually when Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg) Celebrate his birthday. A date more than indicated in the calendar of the honoree himself since said event is planned with great zeal and of course without skimping on expenses. The party is guaranteed, and it must be total and memorable, full of the most varied anecdotes to remember the rest of your days. But for years, the best friend of Huck, Sonny Fisher (kevin hart), can not attend; his obligations as father and husband prevent him from participating in these legendary revels. This time everything will align so that Sonny decide to dedicate a few days of being acquitted between so much responsibility and go to the chaos proposal of his colleague.

A comedy that doesn’t let loose

It is clear that a proposal with such a plot cries out for chaos with the aim of becoming one of those maximum hooligan comedies that we all remember, and that are completely memorable: the trilogy ‘hangover‘, ‘super outgoing‘ (2007) or ‘X Proyect‘ (2012). The bar is more than high in what we could call a subgenre of comedy, and any proposal that falls below the level of these titles will not remain in the memory of any viewer nor will it deserve to be worthy of worship by the regulars of said genre. . It is the case of the movie time for me that, although he is capable of giving us the occasional funny gag and some remarkable scene -for example, the escape from Hart down the mountain chased by a cougar – the rest will be completely forgettable.

A script with its lights and shadows

The problem is clearly in a poorly resolved script, which seems to have been written in a hurry and with little enthusiasm by its own director. John Hamburg. An experienced filmmaker in this field with a multitude of titles such as ‘And then she came‘ (2004), ‘I love you, uncle‘ (2009) or Did it have to be him? (2016), but honestly, with none of them has he managed to sign a well-rounded comedy. We are facing one of the most complicated genres, it is not easy to make people laugh, and it seems that John HamburgDespite being an enthusiast of the genre, he has not yet got the hang of it.

The only thing that should be applauded movie time for me it is the inclusion that he makes in his plot of a subject so little used in the cinema as real equality and his motivation to tear down the walls imposed by patriarchy. And it’s that put to kevin hart Facing housework and family obligations, with the frustrations they entail, letting his wife shine and develop in the work environment, is a success that cannot be overlooked.

Final opinion of the movie Time for me (Netflix)

The Netflix movie Time for Me It is a comedy, or so it pretends since the laughs during its viewing will be rather scarce, starring two guys with many boards: kevin hart Y Mark Wahlberg. Unfortunately, its final result is completely disappointing, not knowing how to take advantage of the talent of its two leading actors or a plot that, at first, could have worked well, yes, if its script had allowed itself the audacity to indulge in madness and completely unravel. In this way, the final result of it is more than irregular.

Premiere and technical sheet Original title: me time

Gender: Comedy

Official Site: Time for me

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date: August 26, 2022 on Netflix

Producer: 5150Actions, Hartbeat Productions

Distributor: Netflix

Duration: 101 minutes

Year: 2022

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Address: John Hamburg

Script: John Hamburg

Music: Jeff Cardoni

Photography: Kris Kachikis

Distribution: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Regina Hall, Tahj Mowry, Melanie Minichino, Alexis Rhee, Michelle DeShon, Allison Bills, Che Tafari, Connie Chen, Shyaam Karra

