reietto sings the importance of music in the new single Star Lord

On radio and digitally from Thursday 1st September, “Star Lord“(Distributed by Ada Music Italy) is the new single by the Apulian singer-songwriter Valerio Vacca, aka outcastproduced by Charles Kendl and recorded at Antonio Polidoro’s Blap Studio.

There cover of the piece is inspired by the statue “Love and Psyche” by Canovabut – unlike the work of art – here the woman represents the visceral and carnal love for music, which on several occasions has “saved”The artist.

“If depression suffocates us, music is that armor that allows us to breathe and wander with the mind until we reach new worlds, where people’s insults do not reach”.

outcast, “Star Lord”: the video clip

The video clip from “Star Lord”Boasts the direction and editing of Massimo Scarabaggiowhich tells:

“Drawing inspiration from a imaginary 80s-90s, the video transports the outcast into a reality devoid of time and space, where he manages to open a communication with an otherworldly presence. It represents the music that, in a dance between the visible and the invisible, gives the artist a support to face his own experience. Not everything that exists is visible to the human eye, as is the abstract body of music. In some scenes, in fact, the protagonist is in the company of the creature visible only by those who really understand it.

The title of the track refers to a character from the Marvel comics wandering the galaxy. Reietto – just like Star Lord – finds himself so connected to a reality that is not his own and comes across a presence with which to be happy and in tune. Music plays an important role for the artist: it is an outlet to avoid making bad decisions and face life in the best possible way.

There is something in every outcast video that resembles a cinematic imagery. And here, through the iconic elements of the bicycle and the sheet, there is a clear reference to ET, another case of encounter between being earthly and otherworldly ”.

Born in 1998, in the last 4 years he has collaborated with various radio stations. At night he reviews music, during the day he talks about it with artists. Nostalgic and empathetic, she often writes on rainy days. The music? A memory without origin that has overturned every perspective.







