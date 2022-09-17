Recommendations of the Society of Emergency Medicine to avoid accidents in the mountains

Whenever we talk about summer our mind is in a pool or a beach. But there are many people for whom their vacation destination is the mountains.

So much so, that, in recent years, the influx of adventure sports users has increased substantially. Activities that, on the one hand, entail great health benefits (guaranteed physical activity, contact with nature…), can also cause a scare during their performance.

According to the coordinator of the Mountain and Natural Environment Emergencies Working Group of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (SEMES), the emergency doctor Doctor Manuel Pons:

“The increase in mountain activities implies that more adverse events are likely to occur. This reason has led many autonomous communities to sanitize and/or medicalize rescue teams.”

Mountain incident prevention

Despite the increase in the number of incidents in the mountains, the best measure is the prevention of these adverse events or possible accidents.

For this reason, the members of this group specialized in emergencies have drawn up a series of recommendations to face our holidays with the greatest possible safety and thereby minimize the risk of having an accident in the mountains.

The first and most useful don’t go to the mountain alone . The company in this type of activities is one of the best prevention tools. In addition to the fact that we do not know the area, experts recommend having an accredited guide if you are going to choose to go alone.

If you decide to go alone, report the route , expected time for completion and try to send messages to someone you trust for each step you take. When you have coverage, the messages will go out and they will know your orientation position.

Another point is essential rate the route or activity that is going to be done to make sure that it is in accordance with our physical form and abilities.

stay well hydrous throughout the activity.

It is important to previously schedule the activity to be carried out. For this, aspects such as the duration or difficulty .

Protect yourself from the sun and insects. SEMES experts recommend carrying “ protective clothing for possible bites such as ticks in high grass areas, as well as sun protection. Long sleeves and long pants can be your double ally for both the sun and those little mountain dwellers.”

Do not forget that the temperature on the mountain is not the same as that of our starting point. That is why it is necessary to take material to protect of this temperature difference.

And, of course, “in the event of any accident, call the emergency phone of the country where you are.

This is how the basic equipment should be

When preparing the backpack, make sure bring all the necessary material for the mountain activity to be carried out. And bring extra “just in case”.

But at least, pruning the mountain outings it is essential to have prepared a basic equipment that must include: