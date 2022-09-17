Pure science fiction and the best Spielberg come together in a modern classic of the genre that has just arrived on Netflix

At the turn of the century, Steven Spielberg still had a reputation as an essential science fiction director, fame earned thanks to basic classics of the genre such as ‘Third Encounters’, ‘ET the extraterrestrial’ or ‘Jurassic Park’. It’s not that now he doesn’t have it, but practically after this ‘AI: artificial intelligence‘ (and which has just arrived on Netflix) and the immediately subsequent and also sensational ‘Minority Report’, Spielberg’s genre movies (the not-so-brilliant ‘War of the Worlds’ and the downright lame ‘Ready Player One’) They haven’t been that memorable.

But ‘IA’ is another story. Based on a short but masterful short story by master Brian Aldiss, ‘Supertoys Last All Summer’, the film was initially raised as a project that Stanley Kubrick wanted to develop in the seventies. He never advanced it because he wanted a child created by computer and the special effects still could not reach that degree of realism, so after trying scripts by Aldiss himself and many others, he gave it to Spielberg in 1995. It was after the death of the director in 1999 when Spielberg took it up again in homage to the master.

The chosen script was that of Ian Watson, a prestigious genre novelist whose only script in his career is that of this film, and it was a success, since the film exudes a very literary sensitivity, especially at its start. In the film we are told about the adventures of a very advanced robot boy in a future world, where humans coexist with artificial creatures, the Mecas, who are incapable of feeling. David, our protagonist, will be the first of them to experience feelings and will try to recover the love of his human mother.

A highly emotional story that does not run absolutely perfectly (compared to the extraordinary opening, its second half and its underwater sequences lack the curious magnetism of the robotic opening), but even so, it is a sample of the best Spielberg in its purest form. We will never stop wondering what Kubrick would have done with a film so apparently far removed from the rest of his cinemabut in the meantime, we have this Spielberg classic to imagine.