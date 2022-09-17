photos of Emma Watson to inspire

New day, new look. It just looks like that for Emma Watson is a moment of constant changes of look and, after having opted for a disheveled pixie cut in the Prada beauty campaign, the former Hermione Granger has returned to her iconic bob with fringe. After impersonating the face of the new perfume of the Milanese brand, and having directed the advertising campaign as a director, theactress back in the spotlight by bringing back his own hair when cut long loved.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Emma Watsonatage of 32 yearshas long since decided to move away from the role of little witch that made her famous for years is now also a ‘activist for women’s rights and equality of the sexes for which he fights with passion. Also, recently, the actress was seen in the company of fiance Brandon Greenson of one of the richest men in England, with whom he has been dating since September 2021.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Emma Watson news, the bob cut with fringe

A perfectly neat bob, with a very natural crease characterized by a curtain fringe: all enriched by a slight volume on the front, which incorporates the style of the ’70s. A softer version of Matilda Djerf’s crease, but with a decidedly more natural look, almost done without attention but which actually hides expert touches and movements.

Watson is just one of the many celebs who have chosen to opt for this cut from hair and if some like to wear it wavy, to increase its volume and give more movement to the hair, she prefers to wear it with a smooth natural where the hair follows the shape of the natural fiber.

Must there middle rowbrought by necessity given the choice of the fringe: this symmetrical division allows you to create the perfect one fringe bang, ideal to be chosen even by the eternal undecided because it is easy to maintain and super versatile.