Penélope Cruz said that she will donate the 30 thousand euros of the National Film Award that she was given in San Sebastián

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz today quoted the poet Cavafis upon receiving the National Film Awardto say that his trip to Ithaca is being “much more exciting” than he had imagined, in a world like that of cinema, for which he asked to maintain institutional support.

Cruz, one of the most international Spanish actresses, received the award during the San Sebastian International Film Festivalwhich is being celebrated these days in that city in the north of Spain, at the hands of the Spanish Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta.



Penelope Cruz after receiving the National Film Award. Photo: EFE

The Minister of Culture and Sport presented it to him this Saturday within the framework of the Festival, which every year reserves the morning of the first Saturday for the traditional meeting in the Tabakalera Building.

The mother and sister of the honoree were present, Encarnacion and Monica Cruz. Also the actor Luis Tosar, and authorities such as the First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño, the Government delegate in Euskadi, Denis Itxaso, the president of the Film Academy, Fernando Méndez Leite, and the director of Zinemaldia, Jose Luis Rebordinos.

“His films are part of our memory and heritage as a viewer,” said the minister. “Penelope works a miracle in every movie, his talent crosses the screen to embrace us. She flies away but never forgets his origins. Your name is part of the history of cinema.



Penelope Cruz hugs her mother Encarnacion, after receiving the Award. Photo: Reuters.

Will donate the prize money

Penelope Cruz, who dedicated the award to her husband Javier Bardem, and their children. She said that will distribute the 30 thousand euros with which he is endowed, in equal parts, between the Spanish Platform for People Affected by Mortgages, the Cancer Unit for Advanced Therapies of the Hospital de la Paz in Madrid and the assistance fund for filmmakers created by his now deceased mother-in-law, the actress Pilar Bardem, as detailed

In his words, recognition was not lacking for three of the Spanish filmmakers who have directed it; the first, Bigas Luna and Fernando Trueba, for opening the doors of a world for which he feels “passion”, and “of course”, Pedro Almodóvar, the director with whom he has worked the most and with whom he hopes to continue doing so.

In addition, he said: “Never stop protecting and caring for our cinema, it is an important part of what makes us recognize and understand each other.”

a brilliant career

The award is a recognition that adds to his multiple awards, including the Donostia that the San Sebastián Festival awarded him in 2019, to which other international recognitions must be added.

In 2009 She was the first Spanish woman to receive an Oscar as best supporting actress, for the film Vicky Cristina Barcelonaby American director Woody Allen, in addition to having been nominated for Hollywood awards on two other occasions.

Penélope Cruz, at 48, has one of the most spectacular cinematographic resumes in Spain, and what happens for having achieved four Oscar nominationsone of them, converted into an American Academy Award, in addition to a French César de Honor, a Volpi Cup (Venice) and three Goyas, the Spanish film awards, to which he aspired in 13 nominations.



Penelope Cruz with Tom Cruise at the premiere of “The Last Samurai”, 2004. Photo: AFP

The actress, after having been working in the United States for several years, with films like Blownext to Johnny Depp,vanilla sky with actor Tom Cruise or Pirates of the Caribbean 4: On Stranger Tidesa film in which he starred alongside Depp, has recently focused more on European cinema.

