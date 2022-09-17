Panorama of the teams on Day 15 of the 2022 Opening

The Matchday 15 of Opening 2022 marks the final stretch of the regular phase and the last moves to access the final phase of the championship. América and Rayados managed to secure their place in the Quarterfinals, after Tigres’ loss to Puebla, leaving only 10 players available.

The Eagles face the National Classic against Chivas looking to secure the lead, while Guadalajara can still fight to avoid the playoffs and enter directly, although it looks very complicated.

Cruz Azul and Pumas will fight on Sunday for a place in the playoffs, where one of the two teams will lose options to qualify.

We present the panorama of the teams in the final stretch of the Opening 2022.

Quarter finals

The Eagles secured their place in the Quarterfinals, with Puebla’s victory over Tigres; Now their goal is to secure the leadership of the Apertura 2022 and coming out with the victory in the Clásico Nacional would bring them closer to the goal. America closes the tournament against Puebla.

Monterrey is the second invited to the final phase, with the defeat of its city rivals, Tigres. Rayados will fight until the last day for the top of the tournament and on date 15 he receives the two-time champion Atlas who will try to close the semester with decorum.

América and Rayados are the first classified to the final phase of the Apertura 2022. imago7

The Tuzos are in third position and with the 6-1 win against Tijuana last day, the goal difference is a factor in favor of the Hidalguenses. Pachuca marches with 28 units, they visit Atlético de San Luis on Matchday 15 and close the regular phase against Rayados, in a match where they can exchange positions.

Saints

Los Guerreros let go of the victory in the last minutes in the pending match against America in midweek and they still do not confirm their place in the Quarterfinals. With 27 units, the matches against FC Juárez and Mazatlán remain.

Repechage

The Nuevo León team suffers from irregularities, they first thrashed Chivas and when they had everything ready to go to the Liguilla, they lost to Puebla and now their panorama will be defined until the end. With 27 points he closes the tournament against Atlético de San Luis.

Toluca continues to leave points in the final stretch and was barely able to tie in their visit to Mazatlán. With 24 units, their chances of avoiding the playoffs and going straight to the final phase are reduced to a result carom.

Guadalajara faces the national classic against America with a remote possibility of entering the Liguilla directly. In addition to beating the Eagles, they need other results to overcome Toluca, Tigres and Santos. With 22 points, he closes the tournament against Cruz Azul.

La Franja won again after 12 games and beat Tigres to increase their playoff chances. With 19 points, it is one of the few teams that has six units left to play, the pending duel against Pumas and closes the Apertura against America.

Los Potosinos took an important step by beating Atlas last date and their 18 points allow them to continue with playoff options. The duels against Pachuca and Tigres, better placed in the classification, remain.

The emeralds climbed positions in the general table, after the valuable victory they got from the ‘Volcano’ against Tigres, which strengthens them within the classification zone with 18 units in tenth position. After losing to Cruz Azul in the middle of the week, the duels against Tijuana and Querétaro remain.

The Machine depends on its results in the last two games. The victory in the pending match against León gave him back the opportunity to manage his destiny and with victories against Pumas and Chivas he will enter the final phase.

The Rayos fell behind in the standings, after the 1-2 loss against América at the Victoria Stadium, but they remain in the qualifying zone with 17 points in twelfth position, with the risk of falling further if they let go of points.

Eliminated

The Braves suffered a setback against Monterrey last Friday, but returned to the fight for the playoffs with their victory in midweek against Pachuca. With 16 units, they are just one point behind Necaxa.

The gunboats spared Toluca and settled for a draw at El Kraken. Mazatlán is one of the few games that has two games left, six units that would propel them to the final phase, first against Necaxa and close against Santos.

Tijuana

The border players have two duels ahead with direct rivals to fight for the playoff: León and Necaxa. With 15 units, the Xolos are still alive for the final phase.

The UNAM team rescued a point from Nemesio Díez in their match against Toluca. However, the university students remain outside the direct classification zone, with 14 points in sixteenth position.

The two-time Mexican soccer champion is in penultimate place with 10 units, one more than Querétaro, the basement player. Atlas was mathematically eliminated with Puebla’s victory over Tigres, leaving Necaxa in 12th place with 17 units, impossible to catch up with the two-time champion.

The Gallos with nine points are also eliminated and will close their participation against Toluca and León.

LEAGUE AT THE MOMENT

CLASSIFIED TO THE QUARTER-FINALS

1.America

2.Monterrey

3.Pachuca

4.Saints

REPECHATION

5 Tigers vs. Necaxa 12

6 Toluca vs Cruz Azul 11

7Chivas vs Leon 10

8 Puebla vs Atletico San Luis 9