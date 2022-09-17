PAHO and the Ministry of Health celebrate Wellness Week 2022 with activities to promote healthy lifestyles – PAHO/WHO

The Health Fair was held, within the framework of the celebration of Wellness Week 2022, under the slogan “Our neighborhood, our health”. Authorities from the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare (MSPBS) and the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in Paraguay highlighted the role of communities and neighborhoods in promoting healthy lifestyles, in the spaces where people live and enjoy their day to day.

Asuncion, September 16, 2022 (PAHO/WHO) The activity was organized by the General Directorate for Health Promotion together with the XVIII Health Region, and had the support of PAHO/WHO in Paraguay.

The agenda of the meeting included a demonstration of healthy eating and artistic performances by boys and girls from the Child and Family Welfare Center (CEBINFA) of the Institute of Social Welfare, the Ministry of Health and the Paraguayan dance group for older adults. from the Ricardo Brugada neighborhood, “Chacarita”. At another time, there was a demonstration of active breaks from work and fun ways to do physical activity by dancing Zumba.

Dr. Adriana Amarilla, General Director of Health Promotion of the Ministry, spoke of how important it is to revalue “outdoor activities, away from screens and enjoying more games and physical activities, as was experienced growing up in her neighborhood”. In her words, Wellness Week this year has a very friendly motto, close to the people and the work they have been doing from the General Directorate of Health Promotion in the communities.

Dr. Lida Sosa, Vice Minister of Stewardship and Health Surveillance highlighted the relevance of Wellness Week, taking into account the country’s commitment to the implementation of the Strategy of the Action Plan on Health Promotion in the context of the Objectives of Sustainable Development 2019-2030, which seeks to strengthen healthy environments with the active participation of the community.

Dr. Marcelo Korc, PAHO/WHO Representative in Paraguay, highlighted the motto “Our neighborhood, our health,” pointing out that it is there where we can commit ourselves to forging our healthy habits and lifestyles, through a nutritious diet, activity or physical exercise, recreational activities and rest, as well as care for the environment, favoring our physical and mental health. “This is a long-term individual and collective effort in which we all win,” he said.

He also highlighted that the Health Fair also represented an opportunity to celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the Pan American Health Organization, highlighting the Organization’s commitment to the health of the countries of the Americas. “This campaign also conveys the message that neighborhoods and communities have an important role to play in improving the health and well-being of all, leaving no one behind,” added Korc.

Finally, he highlighted the work carried out by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, especially through the General Directorate for Health Promotion, to strengthen the health of communities through various strategies such as Health Promoting Schools, Labor Centers and Healthy Municipalities.