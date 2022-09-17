Ode to Kendall Jenner’s flared and fluttering trousers for fall 2022

Goodbye to summer marks the beginning of the search for new methods to sink in all lightness into autumn. And the search could start from a pair of flared trousers, a model that resists the flow of fashions and that in its most classic version lends itself to various looks. In fact, this model, also defined as a bell, has an allure Seventies, is the jolly garment for autumn 2022. From the model worn by Elodie with a floral print, to the one worn by EmRata covered with yellow stars, both have one thing in common: the wide hem. A detail that immediately renews the proportion, optically lengthening the figure, injecting an energetic and amused mood to the outfit. The latest demonstration comes from Kendall Jenner who showed off on Instagram flared trousers with fluttering fabric and an evergreen print, signed by Proenza Schouler.

Fall fashion 2022: Kendall Jenner’s flared pants are extra long

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After attending – together with her boyfriend Devin Brooke – the fashion show of the Marni spring summer 2023 collection with a floral dress, Kendall took the opportunity to show herself on social media, between a break and the other of NYFW, with a paw that with its vibe takes us back to the 70s.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kendall Jenner’s flared trousers are a high-waisted model, fitted to the knee and flared at the bottom with an extra long hem for a decidedly glamorous silhouette. With an all-over distributed polka dot print, the model worn by Kim Kardashian’s younger sister is by Proenza Schouler and goes with everything. In fact, it can be combined with both décolleté and moccasins or classic sneakers. Paying attention to the choice of a discreet width and the right fabric, to be preferred fluid and not too thick, can be the secret to wearing them at their best. To complete the ensemble, the American model and entrepreneur chose a black cropped top with large yellow circles and a shoulder bag.