Nicolas Cage teams up with A24 and the director of ‘Midsommar’ to star in the comedy ‘Dream Scenario’

Nicolas Cage returns to another role away from action or horror where he has found his niche lately. The iconic actor from ‘Mandy’ will star in ‘Dream Scenario’, a new A24 comedy produced by the director of ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’, Ari Aster, as confirmed by Variety. Beyond the genre, most details of the film are being kept under wraps.

However, Aster’s creative role will be limited as he passes the baton to Kristoffer Borgliwhose directorial debut ‘Sick of Myself‘ premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, he wrote the screenplay and will direct. Aster produces with Lars Knudsen under its Square Peg brand, while A24 will finance and produce the film. Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone They act as additional producers.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Square Pegfollowing directing efforts by Aster and the upcoming ‘Disappointment Blvd,’ his latest film, which is reported to be released in 2023, and features a cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan and Parker Posey.





‘Dream Scenario’ will come after ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, in which Cage played himself in a meta-comedy about his career. The actor will also star in the upcoming Western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and we will also see him in ‘Renfield’, playing Dracula opposite Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.