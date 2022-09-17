MyRedVista.co | Modern digital magazine.

Amanda Seyfried with an Armani Privé creation.

Between sequins, voluminous skirts, heart-stopping necklines and sobriety, the arrival of the stars took place on the red carpet arranged at the entrance of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony took place.

The brightest celebrities in the television industry received the award amid applause from the many guests.

That night, the American Zendaya, 26, became the youngest artist to win the Emmy for best dramatic performance twice.

in the series euphoria embodies a high school student with a serious drug addiction, thus repeating the victory she already achieved in 2020 for the first season of the series. She is also known for being part of the cast of the last trilogy of spider-man Y dunes, has aroused the admiration of the public and critics with euphoriaa whole youthful phenomenon.

Lili James hannah waddingham

Upon her arrival on the red carpet, she turned heads in a spectacular black vintage dress with a strapless Valentino neckline and a long train.

Lily James, nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the series Pam & Tommywas another one who was praised by critics with her spectacular Versace dress that sculpted her figure.

Sofia Vergara sydney sweeney

The 33-year-old British actress and model chose the bronze color that was distinguished by its draping at the waist and the length that reached the floor.

Amanda Seyfried wore one of the outfits more glamorous of the night with her dress bright orchid-colored crystals signed by Armani Privé. The suit included a mesh ruffle at the top, which created a false crystal neckl.

Sydney Sweeney arrived dressed in Oscar De la Renta with metallic floral embroidery, which made her shine even more, while Hannah Waddingham in her pink tulle dress surprised everyone when she showed off the Dolce and Gabbana glitter sneakers she was wearing instead of high heels. .

Sofía Vergara, who in previous years had already passed through that stage when the cast of Modern Family received the award, this time presented the nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category. The woman from Barranquilla was also nominated for an award for being a judge in America’s Got Talent for several consecutive years.