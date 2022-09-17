My Mind and Me of what the new documentary by Selena Gomez

The release date has not yet been announced, but Selena Gomez fans were able to get a first look at the documentary dedicated to the life of the singer, actress and entrepreneur thanks to a preview clip. Is titled My mind and me and Apple TV promises that it will be a “unique, raw and intimate” story of the path that led Gomez, after his success at a very young age, to revolutionize his life to prioritize physical and mental health. She will cover six years of the star’s life and will try to give a true picture of the difficulties she faced, including the cancellation of her tour of Revival due to mental health problems, kidney transplantation as a treatment for lupus and the diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

“After years in the spotlight,” reads the description of the documentary on Apple TV, “Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable success. But just as she is about to hit a new stardom peak, an unexpected twist pulls her into obscurity“. The documentary will focus on this dark period of the former Disney artist and will be directed by Alek Keshishian, director of the legendary documentary on Madonna, Truth or Dare, considered one of the best music films of all time and acclaimed for its blunt honesty. Fans enthusiastically welcomed the presentation video of the documentary posted by Gomez on her Instagram profile and thanked her for her ongoing work to raise awareness on mental health issues.

Gomez founded her own make-up brand Rare Beauty in 2020 and most recently starred in the second season of Only murders in the building, released this summer. At the end of 2021, the 30-year-old launched, together with her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson, Wondermind, a platform designed to destigmatize and normalize mental health. In fact, Gomez’s is a real mission: “Bringing attention to mental health through the media or simply talking about it without any shame can be useful, talking about it made me feel free”, he told in an interview. Now the new documentary will continue the work done by revealing hitherto unknown details of the artist’s life. “My twenties were a journey through beautiful, hard and wonderful moments that I will never forget”, wrote the star in July, on the occasion of her thirtieth birthday, “Each of them has shaped me and made me the person I am today”.