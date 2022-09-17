“My awards don’t lie”: Shakira asks ex Gerard Pique to return 3 of his Grammys lying in his office

MIAMI, FLORIDA: The split between Shakira and her ex, Gerard Pique, is reportedly getting worse as the singer’s Grammy Awards are held hostage by the top athlete. The singer has asked her ex-husband to return them to her because she fears they could be used as an ace up her sleeve in the custody battle between the two. Shakira has won three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards in a career spanning 30 years.

According to RadarOnline, the awards would be held by her ex-husband. Journalist Jordi Martin made the shocking claims for the first time, which surfaced in a report by the Spanish newspaper La Razon. The newspaper pointed out how Gerard could use the trophies as a “bargaining chip” as the two compete to reach a co-parenting agreement.

Jordi said: “In Piqué’s office in Kosmos (his production company), Shakira’s Grammys are still on display. She did not return them to him ”. He said the two plan to move to Miami with their children, where they will live separately and work out a custody agreement.

Shakira and Gerard Pique have been at loggerheads with the new request that the latter return the first Grammy Awards (photo by Alex Pantling / Getty Images)

According to the Radar article, a source close to Shakira said, “She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to stop him from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her.” adding that the custody battle between them quickly turned from friendly to “messy”.

The successful “Hips Don’t Lie” producer and Gerard announced that they would be closing in June after more than a decade together. Their statement said: “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect their privacy ”.

The couple shares two children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. There has been a lot of speculation after the split as to what actually happened, but Gerard has made it clear he has moved on with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Many believe the footballer started dating the 23-year-old model while he was still with the singer.

Sources said Clara was also having an affair when she met Pique and that they both continued their relationship behind their partners’ backs. The fraud allegations were ultimately linked to photos of the topic recently surfaced on social media.

An insider told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They’ve been silent about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what’s going on.

The source added: “People helped him keep the romance quiet and deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people couldn’t find her photos. This alone makes her mates think that he’s actually pretty serious about being with her.