Most detailed image of Mars so far: NASA shares this video of the “red planet”

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POTfor its acronym in English) was surprised to share the image, presented as a video, more detailed of the surface of mars captured by him Perseverance rover, deployed on the “red planet”.

What does the surface of Mars look like in the NASA image?

Images shared by NASA show some of the sedimentary rocks that scientists study of the “red planet”.

According to the agency, the improvement of image allows the scientists interpret the landscape:

“Color enhancement in this image improves visual contrast and accentuates color differences. This makes it easier for the science team to use their everyday experience to interpret the landscape.” POT

In what is shown by NASA, you can see rocks in layers of a darker gray color, “which form the approximately 32 foot high cliff in front of the rover”explain it agency.

The rocks captured in an incredible way in the image have been molded over a long period of time, on the so-called “red planet”.

“These rocks have been sitting on the surface of Mars for billions of years, and during that time, wind erosion has shaped the surface into some pretty interesting shapes like this balanced rock.” POT

Through a statement, NASA explained that the Perseverance Mars Rover, author of the detailed image of Mars, is exploring a part “really important”.