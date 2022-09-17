more frequent in physicians with burnout

A recent study published in The BMJ concludes that there is convincing evidence linking physician burnout to a poor performance and sustainability of health organizations. They assure, after carrying out 170 observational studies with 239,246 doctors, that exhaustion contributes to professional disengagement and a decrease in the quality of patient care. It is estimated that it can double the risk of committing medical negligence in patients.

The results indicate that among all health professionals with burnout, those who work in hospitals are more likely to err with their patients than those who do so in health centers. Among them, they point directly to the younger faculty (located in an age range below 30 years). On the other hand, they find a lower association between burnout and negligence in doctors older than 50 years.

To reverse the situation, the researchers of this study conclude that healthcare organizations should invest time and effort in implementing strategies based on mitigating physician burnout in all specialties. They also insist that special attention be paid to professionals in the emergency medicine and the doctors residents.

Burnout is common among doctors, even reaching global levels. In the United States, four out of 10 physicians report burnout, and in the United Kingdom one-third of doctors in training they report feeling it to a high or very high degree. In low- and middle-income countries, according to this report, burnout ranged from 2.5 percent to 87.9 percent. It also points out that the Covid-19 pandemic has created new causes of stress with unsafe working conditions and higher burdens that have further exacerbated this sentiment among physicians.

Professional dissatisfaction in Medicine

It is common for burnout to unbalance the balance between work and personal life, causing a feeling of professional dissatisfaction. All this entails a lower quality of patient careaccording to this research that examined the association of physician burnout around the world with their professional commitment (focusing on job satisfaction, regret about career choice, professional development, loss of productivity and turnover intention) and the quality of patient care (focusing on patient safety incidents, poor professional standards, and patient satisfaction).

Physician burnout was associated with double risk of security incidents compared to no patient safety incident, based on measures of general exhaustion, emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and personal accomplishment. It was also linked to more than twofold declines in professionalism as measured by general exhaustionemotional exhaustion, depersonalization and personal fulfillment.

In addition, a relationship was found with decreases of up to three times in the patient satisfaction compared with patients who were pleased on measures of general exhaustion, depersonalization, and personal accomplishment.

This report indicates that physician burnout multiplies by four the chances of feeling dissatisfied with work and by three the possibilities of thinking about giving up. It also increases by three the risk of feeling regret regarding the choice of the chosen university career.

Doctors specialized in emergency medicine, as well as those in intensive care units, are the ones with, according to the data that emerges from this report, a lower job satisfaction compared to internal medicine. It coincides that the youngest doctors in these areas of specialization (under 30 years of age) are the ones most likely to be involved in medical negligence.

Flowchart of examined associations of physician burnout with professional commitment and quality of patient care. The results evaluated in the analysis are in yellow or red. Results in red emphasize the potentially higher risk of the outcome compared to results in yellow (which could be less serious for the physician and the health care system).

What is burnout, what does it affect and how to solve it

Burnout is defined as a work-related syndrome that involves three dimensions. First, emotional exhaustion, which represents the basic dimension of individual stress which refers to the feelings of overload and exhaustion of emotional and physical resources. Second, the depersonalization, which represents the motivational and interpersonal distancing dimension of burnout. And finally, the sense of reduced personal achievement, the self-assessment dimension of burnout that refers to feeling of incompetence and inadequate productivity at work.

Now more than ever, effective interventions are needed to reduce physician bornout, as health systems around the world face a crisis. This report offers as a solution targeting burnout interventions to subgroups of physicians with professional concerns or adverse experiences in patient care, also taking into account their reciprocal relationships between exhaustion, professional commitment and the quality of patient care. For example, physicians experiencing burnout may have less time or commitment to optimize care for their patients, may take more unnecessary risks, or may lack accountability.

Conversely, recognition of poor quality of care can lead to burnout, which in turn could force doctors to resign. This process can often be referred to as secondary trauma, particularly in relation to sentinel events or major security incidents.