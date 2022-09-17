Mindfulness and organizational well-being

When implementing well-being programs, the real commitment of the management must be sought and once it is obtained, it must start from the top to carry out work in line with all the leaders, because well-being implies leading in another way.

Silvia NotaryDirector of the Mindfulness specialization at ADEN International Business School

Organizational well-being can be defined as the ability of an organization to make conditions, work processes and training available to its collaborators, so that they make their capacities available to the company.

In other words, organizational well-being is a dance between the worker and the company. A dance where the two have a responsibility of an active part. The collaborator is responsible for deciding that his work makes him happy and the organization has the responsibility to make available to the worker all the means that allow him to display his talents.

It is worth mentioning that during the pandemic a lot of commitment from organizations has been lost. All the studies that were carried out before the pandemic on how committed professionals were to their companies indicate that about 25% of professionals declared that they were 100% committed. However, in the face of this epidemic disease, this percentage dropped to 15% commitment.

“This logically impacts the income statement, so what has been investigated over the years is how we can do as companies to increase people’s commitment and the answer is unique, it is through well-being”, explains Silvia Escribano, Director from the Mindfulness specialization at ADEN International Business School.

Likewise, he adds that making people feel the center, making tools available to collaborators so that they feel good and happy, because when I feel good, I give my best and I commit myself and, furthermore, when I feel that My company matters to him, so I give everything.

So an interesting triangle is formed, which is commitment, it directly influences productivity and the third variable that influences commitment and productivity, the key to everything is well-being.

Within well-being, one of the pillars that is worked on is the purpose. It is worth asking what comes before the purpose or happiness, the purpose always comes first. When people know what they get up for each day, when the purpose of the organization is what is exemplified by actions, workers can decide whether they want to stay in the organization or not.

He also mentions that many organizations have their vision, mission and values, but when people are asked about it, they answer here, none of this is done. Therefore, it reinforces the importance of having a culture that places people at the center, a mission and values ​​that place employees as the most important thing in companies.

It implies a leadership in which one is no longer a soloist, but rather a conductor. Hierarchical leadership begins to disappear and redarchic (networked) leadership begins to open up and it is the one that is working.

Which one is this? It is the leadership that everyone in the team has, there is a formal boss where everyone knows who he is and leadership is ceded to the team, to collective intelligence. Now the leader is required to be resilient, human, to listen, accompany, guide and inspire.

