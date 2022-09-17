Miguel Herrera, upset after Tigres’ fall: ‘It doesn’t depend on us’

Eduardo Dominguez

Michael Herrera recognized the annoyance that the defeat that Tigres obtained against Puebla left him, not only because they were surpassed in a hierarchical way, but also because the expulsions of Luis Quiñones and Florian Thauvinthe first one questionable.

After giving a great display against Chivas, the felines were surpassed in the Cuauhtémocwhich leaves them in a compromised situation in their desire for go straight to the league.

“We are to blame, we cannot give away a goal after 20 seconds, making such a serious mistake against a great team that runs, fights and that we know has a great fighting spirit. And then give away silly expulsions, well, one, because I’m sure the other isn’t,” he said annoyed.

With only one game to play against Atlético de San Luis, since advanced its match against Pumas of Date 16 (1-1), his panorama of entering directly among the big four is complex.

“Three points are missing, it does not distance us, we are there, involved in the fight, but it does not depend on what we do; now we have to get the three points and then wait for those who are at the top to see if we aspire to the first four“, he abounded.