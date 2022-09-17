Miah: sexual wellness app created by a Peruvian that won an international technology award | Sexuality

Giuliana Huamán Navarro won the Women in Tech LATAM 2022 award, held on September 1 in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the start up category with Miah, an app from female sexual wellness.

The idea was born in 2020 as an educational platform with virtual courses; However, that changed and in April the app was launched as a sex coach. To date it has 5,000 users.

“I had achieved many things in life, but in my sexuality I had many problems. I consulted with 52 therapists. The therapies were expensive, I invested a lot in my sexual health and I understood the problems that many women go through. That’s why, when I solved my problem, I decided to combine that problem with technology,” Giuliana Huamán told Andina news agency.

After obtaining this recognized award, she will represent Latin America —together with the technological entrepreneur Dely Goicochea— at the Women in Tech Global Awards. There she will compete with representatives from other continents in Dubai on October 13.

“Miah is your virtual sex coach. We use artificial intelligence to train a robot fed with the amount of information that specialists have, together with them we determine the main sexual problems that women have. We saw what the programs or steps would be to help women and accompany them to work through these dysfunctions,” Huamán said.

What is the Miah app and how do I use it?

The Miah app works as a chatbot and has the face of a human. It is a platform that takes care of your privacy, so it asks you to use an alias. In addition, it is not necessary to place your photo, but an avatar is.

“We always take care of the confidentiality of the user, who feels free to speak without the need to be identified,” Giuliana specified.

When chatting, it detects the user’s personality level, the problems she has, and then proposes a personalized program according to the identified problems.

“You will have a six-month process to work on sexual dysfunction, sends you to do exercises with audios and videos developed by professionals. It works on the mind, body and energy because all of this involves sexuality, ”she detailed.

Among the problems it has already encountered is the lack of self love and some disorders such as endometriosis or polycystic ovaries.

It should be noted that Miah is a virtual sex coach and is not intended to replace the work of a sexologist or sexual health specialist. “We don’t want to compete with a professional, on the contrary we want to help them,” the creator emphasized.