It may happen that a talented sportsman, who made history, is asked who he sees as his possible heir. Lionel Messi has grinded some of kilometers running after a ball, and he can be considered an expert in the sport that changed his life. Maintaining such a high career level all these years is not easy. Since his debut in 2004 in the first team of the Barcelonathe Flea started to redesign the history of football by winning practically everything, except the World with her Argentina.

His ability, however, is not limited to technical evolutions that seem to come out of video games. Certainly, in the course of his long football career, Messi has also learned to understand when a player has an innate talent that goes beyond passion and dedication. But the Flea it really is a valid one talent scout? In 2016, the Argentine went unbalanced by indicating which players of the moment were more suited to this sport. The Mirror went to retrieve the list by verifying the professional evolution of those players indicated as “phenomena” from seven times Golden Ball. Have they really been successful?

Kasper Dolberg at Nice

The Dane Dolberg and the French Augustin

The attacker Kasper Dolberg was included in 2016 on the infamous list of football phenomena compiled by Lionel Messi. She was only nineteen at the time, but there Flea he saw in him the skills to become his possible heir. The three seasons atAjax they were amazing, with 77 appearances and 33 goalsthen move on to Ligue 1 to the Nice. In recent years he has been noted above all for his performance at Euro 2020where he contributed to the advancement of the Denmark scoring both in the Eighths and in the Quarters. It is currently on loan to the Seville, but the start with the new company was not as positive as previously thought. The season, however, is still long and the companion of Eriksen he will certainly have plenty of time to demonstrate his skills and, why not, confirm the ideas of his Argentine colleague.

Another tip peeps into the players considered future legends by the Argentine striker Messi, who indicated also Jean-Kevin Augustin as a promising player. The Parisian has emerged thanks to the amazing performances in National U-19 ai Europeans of 2016, where it was fundamental for the achievement of the victory of the France. To the PSGwhere he grew up professionally, he was unable to make space between big of the first team and was forced to move to Germany at Leipzig to be able to emerge. In subsequent years, the loans to the Leeds and al Monk they were almost a failure and now he tried to start over Basel, where he will certainly do everything to revive his career. At the age of 25, nothing is lost, even if it is almost impossible that he will be able to achieve the successes de la Flea.

Davide Calabria, Milan Scudetto

Nadezhda Karpova, Davide Calabria and the others

The only woman on the list is Nadezhda Karpova. Two brilliant seasons at Chertanovo Moscow they made it noticed, as well as by Messifrom Spanish teams such as the Valencia. The debut within de LaLiga Women however, it did not have the desired success. The attacker now plays in Segunda División toEspanyoland is most famous for being the only athlete of the Russia to be openly homosexual.

Among the numerous names that stand out on the list, there is also that of the current captain of the Milan, Davide Calabria. Messi had indicated it among the best promising players in 2016, a year after his debut with the Rossoneri. Among the players on whom the Argentine had bet, he is undoubtedly one of those who have come the furthest. He is now considered a certainty for the Devil and, after winning theEuropeanhe also managed to sew the nineteenth Scudetto on the chest of his number 2 shirt. We’ll see what the future holds for him, but at 25 he still has good room for improvement.

There are still many players who have intrigued the award-winning Argentine champion for various reasons Messi, many of them, since 2016, have had a mostly downhill career. Patrick Roberts at the time it was defined “English Messi” from the newspapers and, after failing in some European teams, he is currently at Sunderland, in the second category. Also the Brazilian Gabriel Boschilia has passed in a short time since Monk toInternacional of Sao Paulo following a bad knee injury. There Flea therefore it will certainly not be the best talent scout in circulation, but remains one of the best players in history. Two months after World in Qatar, we expect to see him fight to try and get that world Cup that he misses, and close a circle that was opened almost twenty years ago.