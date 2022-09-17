Mbappè overtakes Messi and CR7

Highest paid footballers 2022 2023 – In recent years they have been used to leading all kinds of rankings, including those of the players who earn the most. But for Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo the time has come to surrender the scepter. This is demonstrated by Sportico, which has drawn up the ranking of the players who earn the most in the 2022/23 season between salary (considered gross) and revenues from sponsorships.

A ranking that sees the talent of PSG Kylian Mbappè in first place after the monstre renewal that linked him to the club in the capital until 30 June 2025. The forward – former World Champion with France in 2018 – will earn a total of 125 million dollars (the same amount in euros, at the current exchange rate) between salary and sponsor.

Mbappé was able to count on significant leverage in his contract renewal negotiations when his previous agreement expired. This is because the eyes of Real Madrid rested on the player, who would have been ready to sign him at zero. The Spanish club presented PSG with a 200 million bid for the Frenchman in 2021.

In second place it is instead Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not having his best season at Manchester United. The Portuguese will earn € 133 million in the 2022/23 season. In addition to various sponsorships, Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 brand is used on eyewear, footwear, perfumes, underwear, hotels and gyms.

The other top player who had to make room for Ronaldo closes the podium: Lionel Messi. The Argentine also plays in Paris Saint-Germain and between salary and sponsorships he will collect 110 million euros this season. Only Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner have more followers on Instagram than Messi. The “Pulce” has added a millionaire agreement with Socios to its sponsor portfolio, which also includes Adidas, Budweiser, Mastercard, PepsiCo and many others.

The top 5 ends with PSG’s third and final star, the Brazilian Neymar (91 million euros) and with the strong Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian footballer – who last year won his third Golden Boot – is notably detached from the others in the standings with a total of 39.5 million euros in salary and sponsorship revenues.

Highest paid footballers 2022 2023 – The complete ranking

Below is the complete top 10 (remember that the overall figure is made up of gross salary and sponsorships), which includes players from the Premier League, Liga and Ligue 1, while cutting out Serie A and Bundesliga: