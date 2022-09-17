Luke Evans spoke about the possibility of playing the first gay James Bond in history

Fortunately, the film industry has become a bit more open and inclusive and most filmmakers do not distinguish between the sexual preferences of the leading actors in their productions. One of the artists who long ago came out of the closet was Luke Evanswho speaks shamelessly about his sexuality and stated that it does not matter with whom james-bond get into bed while doing a good job of solving impossible cases.

Since the departure of Daniel Craig of 007 the names of his substitutes are the subject of every day. For example, lately the possibility has been handled that Luke Evans could become james-bond And faced with such assumptions, many wonder how fans would react if the role were taken by a gay performer.

It was in 2002 when the British actor openly declared himself homosexual and since then he has never been afraid to talk about his sexuality. To tell the truth, this is something that little or nothing should matter to the audience. However, during a recent interview, Luke Evans was asked if the public was prepared for a gay actor to bring to life James Bond.

Luke Evans spoke about the possibility of playing the first gay James Bond.

“I don’t know what the public attitude is today, if they care enough to care about what James Bond does in bed,” the actor replied. “I don’t think that matters at all to the character, to be honest.”remarked Evans.

Last year was when Evans He commented that he would love to play the character. This after her name appeared on a list of potential replacements. Although the reality is that all the candidates are nothing more than machinations of the fans. Since the producers of the saga have not said anything official, nor mentioned a single name.

Related news

With regard to the homosexuality of the actor or the character, the same producers have already declared that they would not have any problem. The producer Barbara Broccoli he ruled out the idea that the character could be played by a woman. But as for his sexual orientation, she commented that the actor who plays him could be non-binary and that even the character is “open to interpretations”.

Luke Evans played Gaston in Beauty and the Beast.

On the other hand, other actors such as John Boyega they believe is that 007 will probably never be black. It is a possibility that they observe quite remote. However, the list of candidates includes Idris Elbe and nobody seems to have a problem with it. In the meantime, Evans is part of the cast of Pinocchio, the live-action remake based on the 1940 classic that’s already on Disney Plus. This is the second live action of the mouse company in which the actor participates. He also played Gaston in Beauty and the Beast beside Emma Watson Y Dan Stevens.