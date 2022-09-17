Luke Evans spoke about the possibility of playing the first gay James Bond in history

Fortunately, the film industry has become a bit more open and inclusive and most filmmakers do not distinguish between the sexual preferences of the leading actors in their productions. One of the artists who long ago came out of the closet was Luke Evanswho speaks shamelessly about his sexuality and stated that it does not matter with whom james-bond get into bed while doing a good job of solving impossible cases.

Since the departure of Daniel Craig of 007 the names of his substitutes are the subject of every day. For example, lately the possibility has been handled that Luke Evans could become james-bond And faced with such assumptions, many wonder how fans would react if the role were taken by a gay performer.

