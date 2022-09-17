Luigi Strangis-You look good on everything: text and meaning

Look good on everything is the new unreleased single by Luigi Strangis which anticipates the new album by the young singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Lamezia Terme, winner of the 2022 edition of Amici.

The song tells the energy and light-heartedness of twenty years, the desire to live spontaneously by simply being oneself.

“You’re okay with everything officially opens the way to my next album ” explains Luigi “And I am very happy that it is a pop rock song that represents this new phase of my music. I hope you like it and that you also think that it looks good on everything“.

The song opens a new chapter of his young career after the publication of the first EP, gold certified, which contains the songs presented during Amici including the single, also gold certified, Keep me tonight.

The text of You are good on everything

Disheveled

you wake up dressed in what you wore the night before

a grenade when you take my hand you give it back without life

you wallpaper a showcase with a 6-inch heel

7 in the morning there is a rave under the house

I’m at that traffic light you get off as you are

So much

Look good on everything

but above all about me

if you throw yourself I throw myself

let’s hit the bottom together

ba-let’s dance a slow

a robbery in the center

and if they put it in you’ll want more ah

you are so good about everything

but above all about me

Lemonade

you drink me with a straw you leave me without saliva

break down the door take what you want

wallpapers a guitar I would like to be her

ring the intercom you go down as you are

So much

Look good on everything

but above all about me

if you throw yourself I throw myself

let’s hit the bottom together

ba-let’s dance a slow

a robbery in the center

and if they put it in you’ll want more ah

you are so good about everything

but above all about me

but above all about me

My head is spinning, so beautiful

throw me the party on monday

give me a door let me out of the way

my head is spinning, so beautiful

throw me the party on monday

you wallpaper a showcase with a 6-inch heel

Let’s dance slow

a robbery in the center

and if they put it in you’ll want more ah

you are so good about everything

but above all about me

you are so good about everything

but above all about me

Luigi: concerts and dubbing in the cinema

After the summer stages that saw him protagonist of his first real tour this summer, Luigi will bring the same energy of his new single also on the stage of his next lives (produced and distributed by Live Concerts) on 16 November at the Alcatraz in Milan and on 20 November at the Atlantic in Rome.

A new adventure awaits Luigi who will star in the cinemas of the new live-action film for families from 27 October The Talent of Mr. Crocodile.

In the film, Luigi plays the Italian crocodile songs Lylewhich in the original version are sung by the Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.