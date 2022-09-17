Learn.org teaches the course Healthy eating (Adult age)

Healthy eating should be implemented at all times from home to work, as it will help you keep all your organs healthy, thus preventing diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia or others. If you already have such diseases, eating a healthy diet will allow you to control them and prevent complications.

Given this and to promote health care among the adult population, Carlos Slim Foundationthrough its platform learn.orgteaches the course “Healthy eating (Adult age)”,

whose objective is that the participants acquire knowledge and practices that will help them improve their quality of life, implementing a healthy diet adapted to adulthood.

In this training, students will learn:

The digestion process as well as the organs involved.

The importance of vitamins, minerals and macronutrients.

The food groups and nutrients they provide.

Changes that the metabolism has in adulthood and its nutritional requirements.

Rules to follow to establish your meal times.

Examples of healthy menus.

What is a vegetarian diet like?

Food adapted for diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, menopause and andropause.

What are the dangerous components in food.

The course consists of four levels divided into several lessonswhich are taught through the use of videos, infographics and practical activities.

learn.orglearning platform designed by Carlos Slim Foundation, offers world-class educational content in different areas of knowledge. Its content is divided into 5 main axes: National Pavilion of Biodiversity, Soumaya Museum, Education and culture, Get trained for employment Y Health.

The contents and tools dedicated to Health they focus on providing reliable tools and solutions to lead a healthy life.