leaked images and characteristics of the new Chinese ‘flagship’

The quality of the leaks never deceives, so we can say that the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are almost ready to land on the market.

Neither the geopolitical crises nor the endless inflationary spiral that we are experiencing are going to dissuade Xiaomi to introduce ourselves in 2022 a second iteration of its family of top-of-the-range smartphonesand it seems that the Xiaomi 12T are closer than we all thought at first.

And we can state this without hesitation, because this information from winfuture.de, which is accompanied by detailed images represent a filtration of such quality that surely these Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are going to have very soon brothers with last name “T” and differential strategy.

Not surprisingly, these new Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro that seem to be almost ready for their debut they do not want to compete completely with the flagship of Xiaomi that we met at the beginning of the year, well indeed they do have high-performance hardware although in their case they will arrive lowering the quality of their materials, with a all-plastic chassis that will reduce weight and also costs now that raw materials are through the roof.

So that, The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12T will be complementary devices that they will be able to coexist without major problems in the Android catalog, the latter being surely the most attractive in terms of its relationship between price and possibilities.

Will you join us to know them in depth?

Xiaomi founder throws a dart at Samsung: says current foldables are impractical

This will be the Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G…

The truth is Xiaomi never skimps when we talk about the hardware of your devices, not at least if we talk about your highest-end mobile phones such as this Xiaomi 12T Pro that has a well-known design with very minimalist linesalthough as we said assembled around a polycarbonate chassis.

In the set stands out a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED with refresh rate up to 120 hertz and completely flat, which has a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels and is protected by chemically tempered Gorilla Glass 5 glass.

If we open the hood we would see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset of the highest lineage, with 5G SA/NSA connectivity and eight-core CPU up to 3.2 GHz, well accompanied for the occasion by 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal storage of type UFS 3.1.

Filtered photo gallery of the Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G

This Xiaomi 12T Pro will also have the honor of being the first in its catalog to mount the new photographic sensor Samsung ISOCEEL HP1 200 megapixelwith an aperture lens f/1.69 and accompanied by a sensor 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro camera quite useless. The front camera, meanwhile, is 20 megapixels and is placed behind a hole in the screen, achieving a very decent result in selfie and video calls.

Regarding connectivity, what we already know with 5G dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, NFC, and a USB Type-C connectoradding to an impressive cast a double stereo speaker signed by Harman-Kardon and an infrared emitter that is still widely used in Asia as a remote control for other devices.

The battery should reach 5,000 mAh typical capacitywith fast charging up to 120 watts and reversible chargingalthough no news for now of support for wireless charging.

Filtered photo gallery of the Xiaomi 12T 5G

… and so the Xiaomi 12T 5G

As for the model ‘Pro’ So we’ll see how Xiaomi has further lowered expectations to contain prices and keep them very controlled, although without detracting from a team that will be sure high up in the pools of the medium / high cut of the industry.

Not surprisingly, this Xiaomi 12T 5G returns to boast the same 6.67-inch AMOLED panelwith a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 120 hertz, as well as the same 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging up to 120 watts.

The hardware platform is what changes, replacing Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra more restrained within an equally capital solvency, with a 5G SA/NSA modem and an eight-core architecture up to 2.85 GHz. The memory configuration would be 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storageAt least in the beginning.

There are substantial changes also in the multimedia section, since those speakers tuned by Harman-Kardon are not specified here nor is the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1, which leaves room for a new 108 MP main camera with huge aperture (f/1.65). The rest of the cameras are the same, with the 8 MP ultra wide angle, the useless 2 MP macro sensor and the 20 megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, prices and launch

In terms of prices and launch, it has emerged that both devices they will hit the market with Android 12 under the MIUI 13 skinalthough still there are no official prices or dates presentation or launch in stores.

Yes we can tell you that this presentation could be fixed next week according to Chinese sources, and that the devices will depart in Europe from about €849 the Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G and from the €649 in the case of the Xiaomi 12 5G.

Which Xiaomi to buy in 2022? Buying guide with the latest models