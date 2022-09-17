Kourtney Kardashian reveals the secret of fertility, the discovery leaves you speechless

Kourtney Kardashian has publicly revealed the secret of fertility, but the discovery leaves everyone speechless.

She is one of the sisters of America’s most famous and most spied family, sister of the hugely popular Kim Kardashian. Kourtney has spoken without filters and has blown everyone away.

The Kardashian is the title of the American TV series, which has also landed in Italy for many years, which, as the title makes clear, talks about the life of the most famous and glamorous family in the United States. The sisters Kardashian and Jennerled by mom manager Kris, they are very popular both on the TV series and especially on social networks.

Kourtney and the bizarre advice of the endocrinologist

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters married her partner Travis Barker (Blink-182 drummer) in Portofino wearing a wedding dress designed by Italian designers Dolce and Gabbana, and immediately updated her Instagram page with the double surname Kardashian Barker.

The couple has never hidden that they want a child, but so far not even in vitro fertilization has paid off, and just during a May episode of the series The KardashiansKourtney spoke to her Ayurvedic cleansing expert about the advice her fertility doctor gave her.

Celebrity should ingesting Travis’s semenexplaining that the doctor “he told us to, well, he told me the thing that would help [la mia tiroide] was drinking his like four times a week ”. Kourtney’s doctor’s advice appears to have clear roots, namely from one Columbia University studyaccording to which taking the male seminal fluid would increase the fertility of females, strengthen the immune system, warding off pathologies and spontaneous abortions.

But Kardashian then specified that she had not experimented with the sperm technique, but that she had decided to follow with her husband the cleaning of the Panchakarma that as the woman said “It is Ayurvedic and is 3000 years old; they say it eliminates all the toxins that are deep in our tissues allowing the eggs to have a better quality“. The consequence on life habits are fasting from sex, caffeine and exercise.

“I feel like it’s something that Travis and I have to go through together. We are having a baby together, we must be on the same page“, Said the celebrity, explaining that this choice to follow the path of cleaning”made everything better. For example, if you can’t have caffeine, when you drink your first matcha, it’s great“.