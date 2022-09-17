Kim Kardashian tells of when her mother “stole” her bag!

There were rumors that Karl gave you a crazy bag after your first shoot with him. I was super excited about it, couldn’t wait for him to give me one very expensive and wonderful bag. During the photo set he also arrived my mother, Kris Jenner. My mom had a crazy outfit, all Chanel. Karl falls madly in love with her, completely forgets about my existence. I was even pregnant .

In short, the stylist and photographer had this tradition, a bag for the models who posed for him for the first time. A tradition skipped with Kim Kardashian , who had to give the much-hoped-for gift to his mother Kris, which in fact caught the attention of Karl Lagerfeld. “At the end of the photo shoot I was dying of curiosity what purse he would give me for. Karl comes out with a gorgeous, vintage crystal bag. It was a runway piece that never went into production, ”Kim revealed, adding;

I was super happy to receive my bag, since I was pregnant I had the idea of ​​giving it to my fNorth. But Karl doesn’t give the bag to me. No, he gives it to my mom. I went to the bathroom and started crying hysterically. In short, a really funny story told by the superstar. But it doesn’t end there. Kim also explained that her mom posted one clause in the will which provides that the special bag will go to her granddaughter North , when it will pass to a better life! In short, all is well what ends well, Kim’s purpose will still be successful!













