Kim Kardashian changes her investment sector

In recent years, kim kardashian He has become one of the most famous celebrities in the United States after having starred, along with his family in the media, one of the most famous reality television programs of recent times, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. However, the socialite did not want to settle for just being a television star, so she decided to try her luck as businesswoman when creating two marks: ‘Skims’ and ‘KKW‘. In addition, she has also collaborated with her sisters to launch some makeup, clothing and perfume collections; and she even created a web app based on her lifestyle and her huge dressing room. Now, Kim Kardashian has wanted to go a little further by founding a new company dedicated to risk capitalchanging the focus and the industry of your investments.

SKKY Partners is the name of Kim’s new venture and will focus on investments in companies of consumption and of some media powerful that can potentially become market leaders. It will also manage some high-end and super-luxury products, fashion, e-commerce and entertainment companies.



kim kardashian

For this new company, Kanye West’s ex has had the help and advice of his co-founder, Jay Sammons, a former executive and former partner of ‘CarlyleGroup’, a company that is also engaged in the consumer sector. As expected, the matriarch of the family, Chris Jennerwill also be one of the majority investors in this new and lucrative business that was announced by Kim Kardashian through a publication on her social networks. “Together we look forward to leveraging our complementary expertise to create the next generation of consumer and media venture capital firms”wrote.

Likewise, the socialite granted an interview to ‘The Wall Street Journal’ where she explained some of the most important details of this new business. In the conversation, she stated that she feels really excited every time she has a conversation with the founders of the companies in which she is considering investing, since she is usually surprised to find out “what her dreams are” and the her goals. Finally, she Kim indicated that ‘SKKY Partners’ has as its main objective “take it to another level” to all the companies and firms with which it collaborates, “but without taking away their essence” and his personal seal.

Kim Kardashian and her billionaire business heritage

It was in 2019 when Kim Kardashian decided to launch her own brand of lingerie and sportswear called ‘SKIMS’. Her girdles became the bestseller of her brand, coming to displace and outsell the slimming and modeling girdles of the well-known brand ‘Spanx’. At the moment, ‘SKIMS’ is valued at $3.2 billionbecoming the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Following in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, Kim also founded ‘KKW’, her own brand of makeup and beauty products. She recently decided to sell 20% of her shares to the Coty group, obtaining a profit of 200 million dollars, while the total value of the brand is in the 1,000 million dollars.